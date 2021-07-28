x
FedEx Mass Shooting

FBI, IMPD give final report on Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting

Eight people were shot and killed April 15 at the FedEx facility near the Indianapolis International Airport.
Credit: AP
A sheriff's car blocks the entrance to the FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 17, 2021 where eight people were killed during a shooting late Thursday night. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — Three-and-a-half months after the FedEx mass shooting, the FBI and IMPD are set to provide a final report on the incident Wednesday morning. 

Eight people were shot and killed April 15 at the FedEx Ground facility at 8951 Mirabel Road. That is just south of I-70 near Ameriplex Parkway and across the interstate from the Indianapolis International Airport.  

The victims were identified as: 

  • 32-year-old Matthew R Alexander
  • 19-year-old Samaria Blackwell
  • 66-year-old Amarjeet Johal
  • 50-year-old Jasvinder Kaur
  • 68-year-old Jaswinder Singh
  • 48-year-old Amarjit Sekhon 
  • 19-year-old Karli Smith
  • 74-year-old John Weisert
Credit: Mary Carol Weisert, Sikh Temple, Smith family, Alexander family, Blackwell family, Komal Chohan
Eight people were killed in the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis and five victims with gunshot wounds were taken to several area hospitals for treatment. Two other victims were treated by medics and released.

RELATED: Faces of the victims in the Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting

The 19-year-old shooter took his own life. He had been employed at the FedEx facility in 2020, but it wasn't clear why he returned on April 15 or the motive for the shootings.

The shooter brought two rifles into the facility, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found they had been purchased legally in July and September of 2020. 

When federal agents searched the shooter's home on the far east side of Indianapolis, 13News watched them remove a large box and computer equipment.

RELATED: What we've learned about the guns used in the FedEx mass shooting

The suspect had a March 2020 run-in with police after his mother had called police, concerned he might attempt "suicide by cop." In that case, police seized a shotgun from the suspect, and the family said they would not seek the return of the gun. 

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office looked to see if the suspect could be deemed a dangerous person. The office said it was a single incident, and the individual was in the hospital for only a matter of hours before being released and that no medicine was prescribed. 

RELATED: FOP fires back at Marion County prosecutor over handling of red flag law and FedEx mass shooter | 'Where was his courage to apply the law?'

Due to those factors and the family surrendering the gun, the prosecutor's office did not move forward with the red flag law to deem the suspect as dangerous.

WTHR
FedEx employees return to work on Wednesday, April 21. This is the first time the workers have been back since a gunman opened fire at the Indianapolis FedEx Ground facility on Thursday, April 15, killing eight people and injuring five others before killing himself.

Local and federal authorities said they have been working tirelessly to uncover a motive in this shooting. IMPD told 13News they will release their final briefing on this investigation Wednesday morning. 

Victims' families have already been notified. Authorities will be meeting with them before they address the media and the public on their findings. 

