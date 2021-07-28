FBI, IMPD give final report on Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting

Eight people were shot and killed April 15 at the FedEx facility near the Indianapolis International Airport.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three-and-a-half months after the FedEx mass shooting, the FBI and IMPD are set to provide a final report on the incident Wednesday morning.

Eight people were shot and killed April 15 at the FedEx Ground facility at 8951 Mirabel Road. That is just south of I-70 near Ameriplex Parkway and across the interstate from the Indianapolis International Airport.

The victims were identified as:

32-year-old Matthew R Alexander

19-year-old Samaria Blackwell

66-year-old Amarjeet Johal

50-year-old Jasvinder Kaur

68-year-old Jaswinder Singh

48-year-old Amarjit Sekhon

19-year-old Karli Smith

74-year-old John Weisert

The 19-year-old shooter took his own life. He had been employed at the FedEx facility in 2020, but it wasn't clear why he returned on April 15 or the motive for the shootings.

The shooter brought two rifles into the facility, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found they had been purchased legally in July and September of 2020.

When federal agents searched the shooter's home on the far east side of Indianapolis, 13News watched them remove a large box and computer equipment.

The suspect had a March 2020 run-in with police after his mother had called police, concerned he might attempt "suicide by cop." In that case, police seized a shotgun from the suspect, and the family said they would not seek the return of the gun.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office looked to see if the suspect could be deemed a dangerous person. The office said it was a single incident, and the individual was in the hospital for only a matter of hours before being released and that no medicine was prescribed.

Due to those factors and the family surrendering the gun, the prosecutor's office did not move forward with the red flag law to deem the suspect as dangerous.

Local and federal authorities said they have been working tirelessly to uncover a motive in this shooting. IMPD told 13News they will release their final briefing on this investigation Wednesday morning.

Victims' families have already been notified. Authorities will be meeting with them before they address the media and the public on their findings.