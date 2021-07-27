Marion County follows CDC guidance, recommends masks in indoor public places

The recommendation includes Hoosiers who are vaccinated.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department is recommending individuals wear masks in public indoor places, regardless of their vaccination status.

The recommendation comes after the CDC issued new guidance Tuesday for individuals in places where COVID-19 is surging. The government agency reversed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S.

The CDC's COVID Data Tracker specifies areas where the virus is spreading by county. The map, which color-codes each county from blue (the lowest level of community transition) to red (the highest level of community transition). The agency suggests individuals living in counties that are orange or red mask up indoors.

MCPHD advised residents to consider the following when deciding to wear a mask indoors:

Are there potentially unvaccinated people in this space?

Is this an indoor space?

Am I (or those who I live with) at higher risk for complications from COVID-19?

Is the current case rate in Marion County at an Orange or Red level according to the CDC?

If the answer to three of more of those questions is "yes," then it's recommended to wear a mask.

Based on data collected between July 19 and July 25, Marion County was on the orange level — substantial.

According to the CDC, 52.7% of vaccine-eligible Hoosiers in Marion County are vaccinated. Marion County health officials continue to hold vaccine clinic to protect more individuals against COVID-19.