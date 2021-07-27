68-year-old jumps out 3rd story window to escape Indy apartment fire

Firefighters said the man was cooking when a fire started and it got out of control.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 68-year-old man living in a near northeast side apartment complex jumped out of his third-story window to escape a kitchen fire that got out of control.

The Indianapolis Fire Department went to New Bridge Apartments, in the 2300 block of Beckwith Drive, on Tuesday afternoon to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters said the man was cooking when a fire started and it got out of control. The man went to grab a fire extinguisher but by the time he got back, the fire was too large. In order to escape, the man jumped out his window. He suffered minor injuries.

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries while working to extinguish the fire.