Man arrested after gun falls from pocket at Carmel school board meeting

A 69-year-old man is facing a felony charge of having a firearm on school property.
CARMEL, Ind. — A 69-year-old Carmel man was arrested when a handgun fell from his pocket at a school board meeting Monday night.

A Carmel police officer reportedly watched the gun fall from Robert Lesher's pocket while the officer worked at the Carmel Clay School Board meeting. Police said in a release officers at the meeting quickly grabbed the gun and detained the 69-year-old. 

He was taken from the meeting and questioned about the gun before being arrested.

Lesher was taken to the Hamilton County Jail, where he faces a preliminary charge of possession of a firearm on school property, which is a Level 6 felony. 

Investigators said they do no believe Lesher posed a threat to anyone at the meeting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Carmel Police at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS and reference Carmel Police Department case number 2021-51309.