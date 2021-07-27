Man arrested after gun falls from pocket at Carmel school board meeting

A 69-year-old man is facing a felony charge of having a firearm on school property.

CARMEL, Ind. — A 69-year-old Carmel man was arrested when a handgun fell from his pocket at a school board meeting Monday night.

A Carmel police officer reportedly watched the gun fall from Robert Lesher's pocket while the officer worked at the Carmel Clay School Board meeting. Police said in a release officers at the meeting quickly grabbed the gun and detained the 69-year-old.

He was taken from the meeting and questioned about the gun before being arrested.

Lesher was taken to the Hamilton County Jail, where he faces a preliminary charge of possession of a firearm on school property, which is a Level 6 felony.

Investigators said they do no believe Lesher posed a threat to anyone at the meeting.