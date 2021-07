The fire is in the 2000 block of Bluff Road at a salvage yard.

The Indianapolis Fire Department is working to contain a fire in a salvage yard on Indy’s south side.

Black smoke can be seen from downtown Indianapolis.

Huge smoke plume from fire at a junkyard south of Indy. Cause unknown at this time pic.twitter.com/kMFTb9j70m — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) July 26, 2021

IFD said the fire is in the 2000 block of Bluff Road.

No injuries have been reported.