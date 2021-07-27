13 to the Rescue: Eagle Scout helps build shelters for neighborhood cats

Many neighborhoods have as many as 75 cats roaming around all day long that are also not spayed or neutered.

INDIANAPOLIS — Alexander Boeckmann has been working for his Eagle Scout badge since he was 5 years old.

For his final service project, he created cat shelters with Indy Neighborhood Cats.

"So Indy Neighborhood Cats, as part of their pilot project had me build three shelters, three feeders and three watering stations, and the cats can live in these shelters, such as this box," Boeckmann said.

Each box can shelter up to eight cats at one time.

"A lot of these mobile home parks, they have a very large overpopulation of cats, and they need shelters and feeding to take care of these cats, as well as be able to control the cat population more easily," Boeckmann said.

Boeckmann said many neighborhoods have as many as 75 cats roaming around all day long that are also not spayed or neutered.

To help with that, Indy Neighborhood Cats does catch and release operations around the city.

Spay or neutering the cats before they release them to help with their over-population.