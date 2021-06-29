13 to the Rescue: Brown County Humane Society gets new facility after decades of volunteer work

A brand-new facility, that's more than double the size of the old one, has been christened with a parade of animals to their new temporary home.

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — This week's "To the Rescue" focuses on a new day for shelter animals and volunteers in Brown County.

After serving the community out of a 4,000 square foot building for over 30 years, they finally just moved into a brand new facility.

For years, the Brown County Humane Society has had a national reputation as the "little shelter with big results," with a 99% save rate -- one of the highest in the nation.

Community Relations Manager Megan Gushwa said several successful programs have helped.

"We started our spot spay and neuter program about 11 years ago, and that has decreased the number of animals in the shelter by half," Gushwa said. "Without us and that program these animals would be running rampant with nowhere to go and no one to do anything."

And now, a brand-new facility that's more than double the size of the old one has been christened with a parade of animals to their new temporary home.

"They all loved it," Gushwa said. "It was such a fun day and so we got some of our volunteers together, it was really neat because the people that sponsored some of these bigger donors who made some of these specific rooms possible, got to see them first, we are going to put boas on the dogs' balloons, let's just have some fun with it."

For 34 years in the old facility, they only had a small outdoor area for the animals. Now, at the new facility, they have outdoor kennels for beautiful days, several areas for outdoor play, and even "catios" for the cats.

The facility is mostly run by volunteers, like Marge Ables.

"Cats get to go out and get fresh air. To me it's a world of difference," Ables said. "We did the best we could in old facility, this is just all about the animals now."

And they are always looking for more volunteers.

"General cleaning, front office help, command the phones if you like customer service, that lets our staff do more about adoptions and education and I think there really is something for everyone," Gushwa said.

And eventually, a home for all the animals.

If you'd like to learn more about the Brown County Humane Society or see their animals up for adoption, click here.