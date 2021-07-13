13 to the Rescue: Camby's 'Far Fetched Dog Rescue' gives animals a better chance at life

Rachel Rice and her husband started Far Fetched in their home in 2017. They take in dogs from all over Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — A couple from Camby has dedicated their lives to taking care of sick and vulnerable dogs who may never find a forever home.

This week we take "To the Rescue" to "Far Fetched Dog Rescue" to see their mission rooted in compassion.

Rachel Rice and her husband started Far Fetched in their home in 2017. She says it's about saving the animals, that have a "far fetched" chance, at a better life.

"[...] So we really started the rescue, you know, as a general all breed dog rescue and then we saw what was happening was there would be dogs that, you know, couldn't find a place with another rescues because they didn't need a lot more care," Rice said. "You know, or owners who have passed away, I mean we've seen your dogs, families that have dogs with major medical problems that unfortunately they're financially or physically they just can't handle. And so those are the dogs that really spoke to us."

The dogs at Far Fetched come from homes and animal shelters all over Indiana.

"We see dogs, you know, these groups on Facebook that have shelters involved that say we have these dogs, you read this is what's wrong. Is there anyone who can help. And so, we're more than happy to go to the shelters and take those dogs that really need the extra care, in no way be able to provide that for them," Rice said. "So, not only shelters but we do have owner surrenders, you know, word of mouth. people see us on Facebook, they see the type of dogs we like to help them. When someone sees a situation that looks similar to one of those, you know, they will refer them to exit so we can't help everybody, but we definitely help as many as you can."

They take in dogs like Molly, who have seizures controlled by medicine. Or Ava who cannot use his back legs, but gets around no problem.

Rachel knows that not every dog that comes through her shelter will be adopted. Senior dogs also come to Far Fetched to live out their final days in peace.

Caring for 200 to 300 animals a year is expensive, but Far Fetched is able to make it by donations and volunteers who help foster the dogs.

"Oh, we're very lucky we have, you know, some really amazing supporters that really believe in what we do and so we have most of the time we get the items donated by supporters or even companies that really believe in what we're doing as well," Rice said. "So, we go through a lot. I'd say our number one is like joint supplements for our older dogs that really happens quite a bit, and, you know, we're always in need of more."

To date, "Far Fetched" has cared for and found new homes for about 800 dogs. It's an incredible feat for this couple who have been running this program right out of their home.

