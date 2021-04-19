What we've learned about the guns used in the FedEx mass shooting

Police say Brandon Scott Hole was able to legally buy the assault weapons, despite a mental health incident.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police say the accused FedEx shooter purchased two very powerful weapons within the past year that were used in the attack on Thursday in Indianapolis.

They were both "assault rifles", according to IMPD, although police have not specified exactly what kind or how many rounds were fired at the FedEx Ground facility.

Since the shooting, many people have been wondering how the suspect was able to buy those assault rifles, especially since his family involved police in trying to get him help for his mental state.

Now, we're getting some answers to those questions from IMPD.

Police say Brandon Scott Hole was able to legally buy the assault weapons, despite a mental health incident, because the legal process to prevent such a purchase wasn't taken up by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

"We give that paperwork to the prosecutors office and the prosecutor's office decides whether or not that case gets submitted to the courts and that's kind of where the red flag law all starts," said IMPD Deputy Chief of criminal investigations, Craig McCartt.

McCartt told NBC News that Indiana's Red Flag law, also called the Laird Law (named for fallen Indianapolis police officer Jake Laird) was not pursued by the prosecutor against Hole last year, when his family contacted police, concerned about his mental state.

That law allows courts to seize weapons from people deemed dangerous or unstable and prevents them from buying any more.

"The prosecutor's office is who starts that and they can submit that to the courts," McCartt said. "In this particular case, it was not submitted to the courts, and I don't know exactly how they assess the cases and decide which ones go to court and which ones don't, but in this particular case, it did not go...It did not get presented to the courts so therefore, there was no red flag in the system."

No red flag -- despite a serious mental health incident.

Police reports show Hole's mom called police last March, worried her son would try to commit "suicide by cop."

The behavioral unit immediately detained him, took him to the hospital and seized a shotgun at his home.

He never got that weapon back.

But he was able to buy two assault rifles, legally, just a few months later.

According to the ATF, the 19 year old purchased one in July and the other in September.

Both weapons, police say, were used in the deadly shooting that took eight Hoosier lives.

13News has reached out to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office about the red flag law in this case.

They tell us they're looking into the matter and will be in touch soon with more information.

We will keep pressing for answers and will let you know once they respond.