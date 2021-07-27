All the medals the US has won so far at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — In just a few days of the Olympics, the United States has racked up 25 total medals, the most of any other nation so far. Nine of those medals are gold.
The U.S. Swimming team has contributed the bulk of those medals, making up 12 of the 25. The first gold medal for the U.S. was won by Chase Kalisz, who shined in the men's 400-meter individual medley. Fellow American Jay Litherland took silver in the race. Lydia Jacoby won gold in the women's 100-meter backstroke, and Caeleb Dressel led the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay team to gold.
Among the gold medals are some historic firsts for the Americans.
On Tuesday, July 27, American surfer Carissa Moore and Italo Ferreira of Brazil became the first Olympic surfing champions in the sport’s Olympic debut. Moore, a 28-year-old from Hawaii, delivered a standout performance and took gold in the women’s competition, while Ferreira won in the men’s.
Anastasija Zolotic won the U.S. its first gold medal in women’s taekwondo by beating Russian athlete Tatiana Minina, 25-17, to claim the featherweight division title.
China and the U.S. are tied with nine gold medals, while Japan leads with 10.
Here’s a full list of the medals the U.S. has won so far:
GOLD: 9
- Swimming—Women’s 100-meter breaststroke: Lydia Jacoby
- Swimming—Men’s 400-meter individual medley: Chase Kalisz
- Swimming—Men’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay: Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Becker, and Zach Apple
- Surfing—Women’s: Carissa Moore
- Fencing—Women’s foil: Lee Kiefer
- Taekwondo—Women’s 57kg: Anastasija Zolotic
- Shooting—Women’s skeet: Amber English
- Shooting—Men’s 10-meter air rifle: William Shaner
- Shooting—Men’s skeet: Vincent Hancock
SILVER: 8
- Gymnastics—Women’s team all-around: Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee, and Jordan Chiles
- Swimming—Women’s 400-meter individual medley: Emma Weyant
- Swimming—Women’s 400-meter freestyle: Katie Ledecky
- Swimming—Men’s 400-meter individual medley: Jay Litherland
- Shooting—10-meter air rifle mixed team: Mary Carolynn Tucker and Lucas Kozeniesky
- Equestrian—Dressage team grand prix: Adrienne Lyle, Steffen Peters, and Sabine Schut-Kery
- Diving—Women’s synchronized 10-meter platform: Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell
- Softball
BRONZE: 9
- Skateboarding—Men’s street: Jagger Eaton
- Swimming—Men’s 100-meter backstroke: Ryan Murphy
- Swimming—Men’s 400-meter freestyle: Kieran Smith
- Swimming—Women’s 100-meter backstroke: Regan Smith
- Swimming—Women’s 100-meter breaststroke: Lilly King
- Swimming—Women’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay: Erika Brown, Abbey Weitzeil, Natalie Hinds, and Simone Manuel
- Swimming—Women’s 4x100-meter individual medley: Hali Flickinger
- Triathlon—Women’s individual: Katie Zaferes
Click here for a list of live streams for Tuesday, July 27.
This story will be updated as the Olympics continue.
NEWS CENTER Maine Tokyo 2020 Olympics Playlist