Indiana man wins nearly $700K on $1 bet at French Lick Casino

FRENCH LICK, Ind. — A southern Indiana resident won big at French Lick Casino, the casino's biggest jackpot ever to be exact.
The lucky winner was playing the Wild Party slot machine Sunday night. He made a $1 bet and then won $690,623.
French Lick Casino has been in business for 16 years and, according to the casino, this was its largest payout "by far." This jackpot was more than double the previous record jackpot of $265,880 that was won in 2013.
That rich of a jackpot is a rarity in Indiana — especially so at a privately owned casino, explained Jeff Whereatt, the Director of Slots at French Lick Casino.
“It’s a very big deal. Around here, you don’t see a lot of local jackpots or progressives this high,” he said. “In places like Las Vegas where they can link multiple properties together you see jackpots get high, but in Indiana, you don’t see it often.”
The winner earned a progressive jackpot that had been growing since June of 2019. Previously, the highest Wild Party jackpot had been $256,000.
As fun as the buzz was about Wild Party’s growing jackpot, Whereatt said it was also a good feeling to finally have a winner claim a life-changing sum of money.
What other people are reading:
- What Simone Biles posted online before gymnastics team finals
- Fountain Square bar, restaurant owners talk safety after woman says she was drugged
- Man arrested after gun falls from pocket at Carmel school board meeting
- 'It’s helping save lives' | Vehicles will soon have built-in sensors to prevent drunk driving
- Prominent asymptomatic breakthrough cases indicate COVID vaccine works
- Laurie Hernandez discusses emotions of not competing at Tokyo Olympics
- 13 to the Rescue: Eagle Scout helps build shelters for neighborhood cats
- Crews battle large trash fire on Indy's south side