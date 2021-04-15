Eight killed in FedEx mass shooting, suspect was former employee questioned by FBI last year

Police said the suspected shooter took his own life and there is no further threat to the community.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to an active shooter incident after 11 p.m. Thursday night at the FedEx Ground facility at 8951 Mirabel Rd. That is just south of I-70 near Ameriplex Parkway and across the interstate from the Indianapolis International Airport.

Police said eight people were killed in the mass shooting and five victims with gunshot wounds were transported to several area hospitals for treatment. Two other victims were treated by medics at the scene and released. Four of the victims (three women and one man) are members of the Sikh community, according to Maninder Walia, activist for the Indianapolis Sikh community. At this point, law enforcement said it does not appear they were specifically targeted.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole. Hole was a former employee at the FedEx facility. FedEx spokesperson Bonny Harrison released the information Friday. She says company officials can't speculate on a motive but are working closely with investigators. IMPD said Hole was last employed at the FedEx facility in 2020.

President Joe Biden tweeted that he and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed on the shooting, saying in part: "God bless the eight individuals we lost and their loved ones, and we pray for the wounded for their recovery."

Vice President Harris and I have been briefed on the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. God bless the eight individuals we lost and their loved ones, and we pray for the wounded for their recovery.



We can, and must, do more to reduce gun violence and save lives. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 16, 2021

A witness told 13News he was working inside the FedEx building when he heard gunshots.

"I'm at a bench and so I stand up and take a look at the entrance door and by the time I see the door, I see a man come out with a rifle in his hand and he starts firing and he starts yellin' stuff that I could not understand," Levi Miller told 13News. "What I ended up doing was ducking down to make sure he did not see me because I thought he would see me and he would shoot me."

Miller said he went into survival mode. "When you're in that situation, your instincts kick in," he said. "When you're in that moment in life, a lot of things start moving inside you from your mind and it all happens in a second. All for you to keep living."

Police said the suspected shooter took his own life and there is no further threat to the community.

Anyone with family members who were working at the facility and have not been able to contact them, should report to the Holiday Inn Express at 8555 Stansted Rd.

Police chaplains will be available at the hotel to assist families and offer support.

Family members of FedEx workers started arriving at the Holiday Inn and told 13News getting in touch with loved ones was difficult since there is a policy against workers carrying phones during their shift.

Family members arriving to nearby Holiday Inn after shooting at Fed-Ex facility. Frustration as they say they haven’t been able to reach family working inside. Say there is a policy barring workers carrying phones on shift @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/78Nr9QDT8h — Allen Carter (@CarterNews) April 16, 2021

At the Holiday Inn, 13News talked to the family of one FedEx worker who said she was shot while in her car in the parking lot.

Vehicle of FedEx employee. Family tells me she drove across the street after her car was shot into in the parking lot. She was hit and transported to hospital @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/HQOqyY9XzJ — Allen Carter (@CarterNews) April 16, 2021

Families consoled each other at the Holiday Inn as they waited for news about their loved ones. IMPD chaplains stood by to provide support.

Families wait for news on their loved ones after FedEx mass shooting 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Friday morning, federal agents searched Hole's Indianapolis home.

The home is located in a neighborhood on the far east side of Indianapolis near 10th Street and I-465.

13News could see federal agents and police removing evidence from the home. Law enforcement sources confirm to 13 Investigates that they had served a search warrant at the house in connection with the shooting that took place Thursday night at the FedEx facility.

13News video shows investigators carrying out a large box and computer equipment to an ATF van.

Paul Keenan, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis field office, said Friday that agents questioned 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole last April after his mother called police to say that her son might commit “suicide by cop.”

He says agents questioned Hole based on items found in his bedroom. He did not elaborate on what those items were. No crime was identified and the FBI says it did not identify Hole as espousing a racially motivated ideology.

FedEx statement on shooting

FedEx released an updated statement about the shooting just before 10 a.m.:

"It is with a heavy heart that I write to you regarding the tragedy that occurred at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis last night. While it will take some time to fully understand what happened, we know we lost eight team members in this senseless act of violence.

"First and foremost, I want to express my deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and co-workers of those team members. Our priority right now is in responding to the situation on the ground and helping our team members and law enforcement. We have a team onsite in Indianapolis to provide support, and we are making counselors available.

"This is a devastating day, and words are hard to describe the emotions we all feel. Please keep the Indianapolis team and surrounding community in your thoughts and prayers as we continue to support and care for each other in the difficult days ahead."

– Frederick W. Smith

Chairman and CEO

FedEx Corporation

13News confirmed the White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain has been in contact with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett's office.

Hogsett released the following statement Friday morning regarding the mass shooting:

“This morning, Indianapolis residents are confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors. As law enforcement works to learn more about this tragedy, our prayers are with the families of those whose lives were cut short.

Thank you to all of our city’s first responders for their tireless work overnight. Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene.”

This morning, Indianapolis residents are confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors. — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) April 16, 2021

President Joe Biden released a statement from the White House Friday afternoon:

Vice President Harris and I have been briefed by our homeland security team on the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, where a lone gunman murdered eight people and wounded several more in the dark of night.



Today’s briefing is just the latest in a string of tragedies, following closely after gunmen firing bullets in broad day light at spas in and around Atlanta, Georgia, a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and so many other shootings.

While we await critical details about the shooting, its motivation, and other key information, once again, I have the solemn duty of ordering the flag lowered at half-staff at the White House, public buildings and grounds, and military posts and embassies, just two weeks after I gave the last such order.

It’s a mass shooting just a week after we met, in the Rose Garden, with families who lost children and dear friends as bullets pierced their bodies and souls in schools, a night club, in a car at a gas station, and a town meeting at a grocery store. And it came just the night before 14th anniversary of the shooting at Virginia Tech, in which a gunman murdered 32 people.

Last night and into the morning in Indianapolis, yet again families had to wait to hear word about the fate of their loved ones. What a cruel wait and fate that has become too normal and happens every day somewhere in our nation.

Gun violence is an epidemic in America. But we should not accept it. We must act.

Last week, I called on the Justice Department to better protect Americans from gun violence. I also urged Congress to hear the call of the American people – including the vast majority of gun owners – to enact commonsense gun violence prevention legislation, like universal background checks and a ban of weapons of war and high-capacity magazines.

Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence. It stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation.

We can, and must, do more to act and to save lives.

God bless the eight fellow Americans we lost in Indianapolis and their loved ones, and we pray for the wounded for their recovery.

Representative André Carson shared his thoughts on the shooting:

"I am heartbroken by the mass shooting at the FedEx facility here in Indianapolis and praying for all affected by this tragedy. I am communicating with local authorities to get all details of the attack and my office stands ready to help everyone affected any way we can."

Sen. Mike Braun posted on Twitter Friday morning:

"Maureen and I just learned of the tragedy in Indianapolis when we woke up. Our hearts are mourning for the individuals who’ve senselessly lost their lives, all of their loved ones, and their co-workers at FedEx who will be dealing with this tragedy for a long time to come.

"Thank you to the members of law enforcement who put their lives on the line and responded heroically to this situation."

Sen. Todd Young made the following statement on Twitter:

"The shooting at FedEx was a senseless tragedy. Indiana and the nation mourn for the lives lost and forever changed last night."

Indiana State Police shut down I-70 near the airport but it has since been reopened.

The FBI said it is now assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).