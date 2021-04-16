Indiana leaders react to mass shooting at FedEx facility killing 8

Police said eight people were killed in the mass shooting and five people were wounded and taken to the hospital. The shooter took his own life.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana leaders are reacting to a mass shooting at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis Thursday night.

Police said eight people were killed in the mass shooting and five people were wounded and taken to the hospital. Two other people were treated by medics at the scene and released.

Police said the suspected shooter took his own life and there is no further threat to the community.

Indiana leaders began issuing statements Friday morning on the shooting:

Mayor Hogsett

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett released the following statement Friday morning regarding the mass shooting:

“This morning, Indianapolis residents are confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors. As law enforcement works to learn more about this tragedy, our prayers are with the families of those whose lives were cut short.

Thank you to all of our city’s first responders for their tireless work overnight. Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb

Governor Eric Holcomb offered the following statement regarding last night’s mass shooting and directed flags to be placed at half-staff:

“This is another heartbreaking day and I’m shaken by the mass shooting at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Indiana State Police are working with local responders and we will continue to offer any and all resources needed to assist during this tragedy. In times like this, words like justice and sorrow fall short in response for those senselessly taken. Our thoughts are with the families, friends, coworkers and all those affected by this terrible situation.

"Today, I will order that flags be lower to half-staff from now until sunset on Tuesday, April 20 in remembrance of those we've lost."

House Speaker Todd Huston

"This tragedy is heartbreaking and shocking, and something no family or community wants to ever experience. I offer my heartfelt sympathies and prayers for the victims and their families, who are experiencing an unimaginable loss today. I will also be praying for the Hoosiers who are part of the FedEx family and all the first responders who helped bring calm and aid to the injured."

Sen. Mike Braun

Sen. Mike Braun posted on Twitter Friday morning:

"Maureen and I just learned of the tragedy in Indianapolis when we woke up. Our hearts are mourning for the individuals who’ve senselessly lost their lives, all of their loved ones, and their co-workers at FedEx who will be dealing with this tragedy for a long time to come.

"Thank you to the members of law enforcement who put their lives on the line and responded heroically to this situation."

Sen. Todd Young

Sen. Todd Young made the following statement on Twitter:

"The shooting at FedEx was a senseless tragedy. Indiana and the nation mourn for the lives lost and forever changed last night."

Former Sen. Joe Donnelly

“I am heartbroken over the terrible killings and the tragedy that happened at the Indianapolis FedEx facility. The Hoosiers we lost today were our friends and neighbors who simply showed up to do their work and provide for their families. Now, their loved ones and family members will see empty chairs at dinner tables or empty pews at churches because of these senseless killings. This is an immeasurable loss to the City of Indianapolis, for the state of Indiana, and for all Hoosiers. We will also continue to pray for the full recovery of those who were wounded during this terrible attack. I want to thank our first responders and law enforcement officers for their protection and services and ask that we remember the victims of this shooting and keep their family members close in our thoughts during this difficult time.”

Rep. André Carson

Representative André Carson shared his thoughts on the shooting:

"I am heartbroken by the mass shooting at the FedEx facility here in Indianapolis and praying for all affected by this tragedy. I am communicating with local authorities to get all details of the attack and my office stands ready to help everyone affected any way we can."

Indiana Senate Democrats' Indianapolis delegation

Senators Greg Taylor, J.D. Ford, Jean Breaux and Fady Qaddoura — the Democrat state senators who represent areas of Indianapolis — released a joint statement in response to the shooting.

"Last night, families across our community lost eight loved ones to another senseless act of gun violence. The mass shooting last night at an Indianapolis FedEx facility is heartbreaking, and our hearts and concern go out to the families of those who were lost. We will continue to hope that those who were injured make a full recovery. This absolutely is not something our families should have to live through.

"We are staying in communication with local authorities while we wait for all the facts to come out. What is certain is that our state must stop turning a blind eye to the amount of gun violence in Indiana. It has long been time to act to reduce the prevalence of guns in our communities."

Indianapolis City-County Councilor Josh Bain

"Like the rest of Indianapolis, I was devastated to wake up this morning and learn of the tragic events that transpired overnight in our community. Given the number of Indy residents employed at the FedEx ground hub, almost everyone in this area knows at least one person who works there; my first impulse, as I’m sure it was for so many of our neighbors, was to reach out to the employees I know to make sure they’re safe. An attack like this will send ripples of grief throughout our community for a long time to come."

Councilor Crista Carlino

"As I wake up to the tragic news of a mass shooting on the Westside, my heart aches for the FedEx employees that lost their lives, and their families who lost loved ones. While we still don’t know the details, we‘re grateful our heroic men and women on the front lines were there."

Councilor Ali Brown

"Like so many others, I woke up to the news of the mass shooting at the Indianapolis FedEx facility feeling heartbroken and angry. This feeling is too familiar because I understand the hurt and anguish of speaking with a loved one before work only for them never to come home."

Councilor Maggie Lewis

Councilor Paul Annee

I am deeply troubled and saddened to learn about the shooting at the FedEx ground facility on the southwest side of Indianapolis last night. As I wait for more information from IMPD regarding the tragic event that took place, my heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.

I would like to thank the Police and first responders whose swift reaction to this incident saved the lives of multiple victims. I encourage anyone with direct information or knowledge of the shooting to contact IMPD, the State Police, or Crime Stoppers.

This tragedy highlights our important task in working with community partners to address the heightened level of violence that has already taken place in our city this year. It is my greatest desire as a member of the Indianapolis City-County Council to make this city a better, safer place to live for all people.

Councilor Vop Osili

"Last night we saw our law enforcement and emergency responders give their all to save lives and care for survivors following this brutal attack. Following their example, every member of this Council stands ready to do everything in our power to support survivors and loved ones of those impacted by this senseless tragedy.

"In speaking with District 20 Councillor Josh Bain and our colleagues on the Council, I hear in their voices equal measures of heartbreak and resolve.

"Our Council is eager to support the individuals and families impacted by this vicious assault and our heroic first responders. We know that our local, State, and federal partners are working hard to provide the necessary information we need in order to further assess the situation and help us to understand how we may work together to end this scourge of violence in our community."

Councilor Brian Mowery, Minority Leader

"The shooting that took place at the FedEx ground facility last night on the southwest side of Indianapolis is deeply troubling and heartbreaking. My most sincere and heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their loved ones in this tragic time.

I am extremely grateful for IMPD and other first responders whose quick response protected and saved the lives of numerous victims in this tragedy. As we wait for more information regarding the incident, I would encourage anyone with direct information or knowledge of the events to contact IMPD at 317-327-3811, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Indianapolis has already experienced so much tragedy and violence this year. This occurrence only strengthens my resolve in working with community partners and leaders to address the rise in violence in our city and the mental health problems that so often underly these events."

Councilor Michael-Paul Hart

"The shooting that took place at the FedEx ground facility last night is deeply heartbreaking and troubling. My family and I have the victims and their families in our thoughts and prayers, and we will continue to pray for them. Today truly is a tragic day for the city of Indianapolis. Mental illness, when left unchecked, can lead to devastation and is unnecessary.

"This week our city remembered a fallen IMPD police officer who lost her life one year ago to a mentally ill man with a gun. While our hearts are still heavy in remembering Officer Leath’s ultimate sacrifice, it is with great sadness that IMPD needed to respond to another tragedy of mental illness-based gun violence leading to loss of life and profound sadness for the families.

"Indianapolis benefits from addressing mental illness head-on. There is no shame in seeking treatment if a person begins to feel their mental wellness start to crumble. I will continue to spearhead efforts to destigmatize the pursuit of seeking help or counseling for mental illness. Civic leaders, like Jim Irsay, have identified the need to remove the stigma from people who seek help – and we are grateful for his leadership, and I committed to supporting this cause as a City Councillor, father, and business owner.

"I remain impressed with IMPD, whose quick response certainly saved the lives of numerous victims in this tragedy. As we wait for more information regarding the incident, I would encourage anyone with direct information to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477."

Councilor Kristin Jones

"All day I have been trying to think of what words I could say to accurately convey and speak to the pain friends and families of those impacted by last night's attack are feeling. I have come to realize those words simply do not exist.

"My heart breaks for the many losses--of life, of loved ones, of a feeling of safety in our place if work. I will work with my colleagues on the Council and community members to assist the families of victims and survivors during this tragic time of grief."