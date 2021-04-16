A mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis International Airport Thursday night left eight people dead and five others shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night, a mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis International Airport left eight people dead and five others shot.

Here's a break down of what we know so far:

7:23: p.m. - IMPD released a photo of suspect Brandon Scott Hole.

5:34 p.m. - Four of the victims, three women and one man, are members of the Sikh community, according to Maninder Walia, activist for the Indianapolis Sikh community. At this point, law enforcement said it does not appear they were specifically targeted.

Further update: We are sad to confirm that at least four of those killed in Thursday night's attacks are members of the Indianapolis Sikh community. https://t.co/Uso0qL8uh8 — Sikh Coalition (@sikh_coalition) April 16, 2021

4:45 p.m. - Paul Keenan, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis field office, issued a statement about the bureau's interaction with Hole in 2020:

“In March 2020, the suspect’s mother contacted law enforcement to report he might try to commit “suicide by cop”. The suspect was placed on an immediate detention mental health temporary hold by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. A shotgun was seized at his residence. Based on items observed in the suspect’s bedroom at that time, he was interviewed by the FBI in April 2020. No Racially Motivated Violent Extremism (RMVE) ideology was identified during the course of the assessment and no criminal violation was found. The shotgun was not returned to the suspect.”

4:05 p.m. - Police confirmed Brandon Scott Hole, 19, is the suspected shooter. They confirmed he was a former employee at the FedEx facility, having last worked there in 2020.

Police also confirmed they seized a gun from Hole during a call in March of 2020 to his home, where Hole was said to have been having suicidal thoughts.

3:02 p.m. - President Biden gave an update on Twitter, saying he and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed on the shooting. He once again urged legislation to curb gun violence.

Vice President Harris and I have been briefed on the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. God bless the eight individuals we lost and their loved ones, and we pray for the wounded for their recovery.



We can, and must, do more to reduce gun violence and save lives. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 16, 2021

2:25 p.m. - Some family members are still waiting to learn if their loved ones are safe.

“He might be alive, I don’t know” - Mary hasn’t heard from her husband of almost 50 years since he went to work at FedEx yesterday #Indy @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/B42sI1CFQg — Clint Erbacher (@ClintErbacherTV) April 16, 2021

2:15 p.m. - The suspect in the shooting was identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole.

12:45 p.m. - Marion County Coroner Alfie McGinty was on the scene and bodies were removed from the area around 1 p.m.

Marion County Coroner Alfie McGinty (pink jacket) is on the scene at #FedEx Smartpost facility. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/k4OXPPMmba — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) April 16, 2021

10:30 a.m. - Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD and the FBI are providing an update on the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

In the press conference, officials confirmed investigators believe the weapon used was a rifle.

The identities of all victims and the suspect have not been released.

A motive in this incident has not been identified. The preliminary investigation is ongoing and is expected to continue through at least the next 24 to 48 hours.

Press conference happening with an update on the FedEx shooting #Indy @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/yejbmnn4RK — Clint Erbacher (@ClintErbacherTV) April 16, 2021

10 a.m. - FedEx's CEO released a new statement on the mass shooting in Indianapolis:

"It is with a heavy heart that I write to you regarding the tragedy that occurred at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis last night. While it will take some time to fully understand what happened, we know we lost eight team members in this senseless act of violence.

First and foremost, I want to express my deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and co-workers of those team members. Our priority right now is in responding to the situation on the ground and helping our team members and law enforcement. We have a team onsite in Indianapolis to provide support, and we are making counselors available.

This is a devastating day, and words are hard to describe the emotions we all feel. Please keep the Indianapolis team and surrounding community in your thoughts and prayers as we continue to support and care for each other in the difficult days ahead."

9:22 a.m. - 13News crews on the scene could see investigators examining a vehicle that appeared to have been shot out in the parking.

At least one vehicle in parking lot has window apparently shot out. Another vehicle getting attention from investigators is parked near building with doors open on both sides. News conference at 10:30 am with authorities to provide update live on @WTHRcom. pic.twitter.com/gWaxVLMttf — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) April 16, 2021

9:10 a.m. - 13News has exclusive video as federal agents searched the Indianapolis home of the suspect in the FedEx facility mass shooting.

The home is located in a neighborhood on the far east side of Indianapolis near 10th Street and I-465.

13News could see federal agents and police removing evidence from the home. Law enforcement sources confirm to 13 Investigates that they had served a search warrant at the house in connection with the shooting that took place Thursday night at the FedEx facility.

13News video shows investigators carrying out a large box and computer equipment to an ATF van.

9 a.m. - Governor Eric Holcomb released the following statement regarding last night's mass shooting:

"This is another heartbreaking day and I’m shaken by the mass shooting at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Indiana State Police are working with local responders and we will continue to offer any and all resources needed to assist during this tragedy. In times like this, words like justice and sorrow fall short in response for those senselessly taken. Our thoughts are with the families, friends, coworkers and all those affected by this terrible situation.

"Today, I will order that flags be lower to half-staff from now until sunset on Tuesday, April 20 in remembrance of those we've lost."

8:55 a.m. - 13News has learned that the White House is in contact with the mayor's office and President Biden will be briefed on the mass shooting.

7:47 a.m. - Senator Mike Braun and Senator Todd Young released statements after learning of the mass shooting.

Maureen and I just learned of the tragedy in Indianapolis when we woke up. Our hearts are mourning for the individuals who’ve senselessly lost their lives, all of their loved ones, and their co-workers at FedEx who will be dealing with this tragedy for a long time to come. — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) April 16, 2021

The shooting at FedEx was a senseless tragedy. Indiana and the nation mourn for the lives lost and forever changed last night. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) April 16, 2021

7:36 a.m. - People are slowly started to get word about their family members. Some rejoicing and embracing loved ones.

People are slowly getting word about loved ones who were working at the FedEx facility. This woman walked out proclaiming “Praise the Lord! My baby is safe!” Immediately embraced loved ones, picked up the phone and began spreading the word @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/p5mdZvD1wV — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) April 16, 2021

7:15 a.m. - 13News learned the FBI is now assisting in the investigation.

6:39 a.m. - Mayor Joe Hogsett released a statement regarding the news of the mass shooting.

"This morning, Indianapolis residents are confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors. As law enforcement works to learn more about this tragedy, our prayers are with the families of those whose lives were cut short.

Thank you to all of our city’s first responders for their tireless work overnight. Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene."

4:37 a.m. - Families console each other at the Holiday Inn as they continue to wait for any news about their loved ones.

I’m at the Holiday Inn near the Indy Airport, where families wait to hear if loved ones are safe following the shooting at the FedEx facility. Families console each other as they wait, IMPD chaplains provide a shoulder to lean on. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/sNd7S8OSz5 — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) April 16, 2021

3:06 a.m. - Police confirm to 13News that 8 people were shot and killed, the shooter took his own life and several people who were wounded were taken to the hospital.

2:30 a.m. - FedEx releases a statement following news of the mass shooting.

1:43 a.m. - Family members of FedEx workers arrive at a nearby Holiday Inn at 8555 Stansted Rd. IMPD asked family members who were working at the facility and have not been able to contact them, report to that location.

Family members arriving to nearby Holiday Inn after shooting at Fed-Ex facility. Frustration as they say they haven’t been able to reach family working inside. Say there is a policy barring workers carrying phones on shift @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/78Nr9QDT8h — Allen Carter (@CarterNews) April 16, 2021

1:32 a.m. - Police said the shooter at the FedEx building took his own life.

1 a.m. - A witness told 13News he was outside the building and ducked to hide when he saw the suspect at the door of the FedEx facility with what he described as a rifle, yelling and firing shots. The witness was able to escape and warn others in the parking lot.

Friday 12:22 a.m. - IMPD said they found "multiple victims" at a shooting scene at the FedEx facility near the airport. I-70 shut down in both directions in the area.