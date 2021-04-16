FedEx says customers should expect delays after mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility

FedEx said some service delays and disruptions can be anticipated for inbound and outbound shipments in the Indianapolis area.

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx customers should expect some service delays and disruptions in the Indianapolis area after a gunman opened fire at a FedEx Ground Facility in Indianapolis, the company said Friday.

FedEx sent an email to their customers on Friday that said the company is cooperating with authorities following the tragic mass shooting that left 9 people dead and 5 injured on Thursday night.

"We are saddened by the tragic situation at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis and we are fully cooperating with investigating authorities," the email said.

In the wake of the Thursday night mass shooting, FedEx said customers should expect some delays in shipments in Indianapolis.

"Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our team members. While we always strive to provide the highest possible level of service to our customers, some service delays and disruptions can be anticipated for inbound and outbound shipments in the Indianapolis area," the email said.

To avoid shipping delays, FedEx is encouraging its customers to contact their recipients to verify whether their location is open or otherwise able to receive deliveries.

The potential service disruptions may not affect all FedEx operating companies, such as FedEx Express and FedEx Ground, the same. FedEx said this could result in different levels of impact in the cities and states that FedEx services.

Customers can check fedex.com for service updates. For specific shipment status information, customers can track their shipment at fedex.com.