Carmel police chief resigns 1 week after deputy chief removed from position

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard accepted the resignation of Carmel Police Chief Jeff Horner Monday.
Horner was appointed in January 2022.
RELATED: Carmel police deputy chief removed from duties following allegations of inappropriate behavior
Last week, Horner removed Deputy Chief Joe Bickel from his role after what the city described as "multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior."
The allegations against Bickel include the following claims:
- Groping a female employee's breast
- Attempting to forcibly kiss a different female employee
- Kissing the hand and neck of another female employee at a work-related event
- Using his position of authority within the department to influence an employee to violate a departmental standard operating procedure for the benefit of a family member.
After learning of the allegations, Brainard immediately ordered an external investigation, and Bickel was suspended.
Brainard appointed retired Carmel Police Chief Jim Barlow to serve as interim police chief until a permanent replacement is chosen.
What other people are reading:
- Here's what you need to know about the 1st week of the special session on the abortion ban and tax refund
- Greenwood Park Mall employees still in shock 1 week after shooting
- Kokomo couple gets married after proposal in the ALDI produce department
- Chuck Lofton inducted into Silver Circle
- Woman suspects 'TikTok challenge' in Madison County car break-in
- Here's the full lineup for the free stage at the 2022 Indiana State Fair
- Former Carmel school bus driver accused of child molesting