Carmel police chief resigns 1 week after deputy chief removed from position

Mayor Jim Brainard appointed retired Carmel Police Chief Jim Barlow to serve as interim police chief until a permanent replacement is chosen.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard accepted the resignation of Carmel Police Chief Jeff Horner Monday.

Horner was appointed in January 2022.

Last week, Horner removed Deputy Chief Joe Bickel from his role after what the city described as "multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior."

The allegations against Bickel include the following claims:

Groping a female employee's breast

Attempting to forcibly kiss a different female employee

Kissing the hand and neck of another female employee at a work-related event

Using his position of authority within the department to influence an employee to violate a departmental standard operating procedure for the benefit of a family member.

After learning of the allegations, Brainard immediately ordered an external investigation, and Bickel was suspended.

