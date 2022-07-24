Here's what you need to know about the 1st week of the special session on the abortion ban and tax refund

Under Indiana code, the special session must end no later than Aug. 14, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers will start work during a special session on Monday, July 25. The session, called for by Gov. Eric Holcomb, will allow lawmakers to consider abortion ban legislation and how to give Hoosiers a tax break given the state's surplus.

Both issues will affect every person in Indiana, but the abortion ban will be what puts national attention on the state. Vice President Kamala Harris will even visit Indiana Monday to meet with legislators ahead of their work during the special session.

State senators will start the session tackling the abortion ban bill, while the House will start with work on a tax refund plan. They are slated to then switch for the second week.

Under Indiana code, the special session must end no later than Aug. 14, 2022, but legislative leaders anticipate concluding their business within two weeks after convening.

Senate work on abortion ban

On July 20, Senate Republicans released details on the abortion ban bills it would be presenting. Senate Bill 1 outlines restrictions, while Senate Bill 2 details $50 million in support programs that will be offered to women and girls, mothers and families.

Senate Bill 1 immediately received criticism from both parties and from members in the Senate and the House. Some Republicans called for a complete ban in all cases and vowed to not support anything short of that. Right to Life was critical of the bill for not having more in it covering enforcement. Democrats were critical of the bill going too far and restricting a woman being able to choose what happens with her body.

Some did praise Senate Bill 1 and 2 as measures that found a more middle ground on exceptions, support and education.

Senate Bill 1: Abortion

Senate Bill 1 would greatly limit abortions and where they can be done.

If the abortion is necessary to prevent a "substantial permanent impairment of the life of the mother," the bill's summary says. If the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest

The bill would also make it illegal for clinics that currently provide abortion care to continue providing that care.

Senate Assistant President Pro Tempore Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, said this bill "does not criminalize women seeking an abortion."

The bill's language says it would provide a defense for any pregnant mother who's criminally charged for having or trying to have an abortion. It also specifies that doctors who provide abortions can only be charged with certain crimes.

Other notes

There is a list of things Republicans said this bill does not do, including:

Does not affect access to the morning-after pill or any other method of birth control

Does not affect treatment of miscarriages

Does not affect treatment of ectopic pregnancies

Does not affect in-vitro fertilization procedures

Does not prohibit ending a pregnancy when the unborn child would not be able to survive due to a fatal fetal anomaly

Does not criminalize women seeking an abortion

Does not create any new penalties for doctors who perform abortions – the existing penalty that allows a doctor to have his or her license revoked if he or she performs an illegal abortion will remain in place.

Senate Bill 2: Resources for women, children

Senate Bill 2 will create the Hoosier Families First Fund, which would provide $45 million for eligible existing and new programs to address:

Funding to support the health of pregnant mothers

Maternal support services and pregnancy resource centers

Access to contraception

Pregnancy planning, including removing barriers to long-acting reversible contraception

Needs of low-income families with children under 4 years old

Increased access to child care

Support for foster and adoptive care

Programs to prevent children from entering the DCS system

Funding for Safe Haven Baby Boxes and more.

Other notes

Senate Bill 2 would also include $5 million to help increase the adoption credit from $1,000 to $10,000.

What Indiana House bills could look like

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, released the following statement with some details on what the House version of the abortion bill would look like. He does not include to what extent the ban would be and if there would be exceptions. Instead, his remarks were more inline with proposals in Senate Bill 2.

"Our proposal includes more than $20 million in tax exemptions and appropriates more than $58 million to boost proven programs, including helping more mothers in crisis, increasing availability and affordability of child care, supporting community-based programs focused on healthy babies and families, and encouraging more people to consider adoption. We look forward to working with our Senate colleagues and the governor in the days and weeks ahead, and I'm confident we'll find a thoughtful way forward that shows compassion for both mothers and babies."

Senate Bill 3: Helping Hoosiers with inflation

Senate Republicans also detailed Senate Bill 3 to help Hoosiers with inflation. They are proposing a few breaks for Hoosiers instead of a tax refund. Those breaks include the following:

A six-month reprieve on the 7% sales tax on all residential utility bills

No further increase in gas taxes; it cannot go above 29.5 cents/gallon through June 30, 2023

Suspends the increase to the gas tax and special fuel tax that took effect on July 1, effective through June 30, 2023. This policy will reduce the gas tax by 1 cent per gallon and the special fuel tax by 2 cents per gallon.

Additional surplus money, $400 million worth, will be used to pay down the teachers' pension fund.

Around $215 million would be used to fund capital projects that are outpaced by inflation-related construction costs.

The senators said the suspension of sales tax on utilities and capping the gas tax is a better way to help Hoosiers than a $225 additional refund check proposed by Holcomb.

House opposition

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, rejected Senate Bill 3. He is pushing for the $225 tax refund to Hoosiers. In a statement he said: “Hoosiers need help now and Indiana is in a position to give them back their money."

To see the proposed House measure for a tax refund, click here.

Anticipated Senate schedule

Monday, July 25

11 a.m.: The Senate will convene session at 11 a.m. to introduce Senate bills for their first reading. This is procedural — debate on bills does not typically occur at this stage.

1 – 5 p.m.: The Senate Committee on Rules and Legislative Procedure will meet in the Senate Chamber to hear Senate Bill 1. If all those present who signed up have testified before 5 p.m., the committee will adjourn at that time.

Members of the public who wish to testify should sign up prior to the start of the committee, which can be done online or in person, and must check in outside the Senate Chamber.

The committee is expected to end by 5 p.m. A vote will not be taken Monday.

Tuesday, July 26

9 a.m. – noon: The Senate Committee on Rules and Legislative Procedure will meet in the Senate Chamber to continue hearing testimony on Senate Bill 1. The committee is expected to vote on Senate Bill 1 at the end of the meeting. If all those present who signed up have testified before noon, the committee will move to discussion and consideration of the bill at that time.

Members of the public who wish to testify should sign up prior to the start of the committee, which can be done online or in person, and must check in outside the Senate Chamber.

2 – 5 p.m.: The Senate Committee on Appropriations will convene in the Senate Chamber of the Statehouse to hear Senate Bill 2 and Senate Bill 3.

Members of the public who wish to testify should sign up prior to the start of the committee, which can be done online or in person, and must check in outside the Senate Chamber.

Wednesday, July 27

1:30 p.m.: The Senate will convene for session to adopt committee reports. This is procedural — debate on bills does not typically occur at this stage.

Thursday, July 28

1:30 p.m.: The Senate will convene for session for Senate bill(s) on second reading. At this stage, senators may offer, debate and vote on amendments to bills. Filed amendments will be available for review at iga.in.gov.

Friday, July 29

10:30 a.m.: The Senate will convene for Senate bill(s) on third reading. Debate on those bills will occur at this stage, and a final vote is expected to be taken on them.

Anticipated House schedule

Monday, July 25

10 a.m.: House Session

Tuesday, July 26

10 a.m.: House Session

11 a.m.: Ways & Means – House Bill 1001(ss) – (Testimony, Amend and Vote)

Session will reconvene upon adjournment of Ways & Means (Committee Report Adoption)

Thursday, July 28

Time TBD: House Session – House Bill 1001(ss) – (2nd Reading)

Friday, July 29

Time TBD: House Session – House Bill 1001(ss) – (3rd Reading)

Week of Aug. 1

House to consider Senate-passed legislation

Those wishing to testify

The statehouse could be packed Monday with anti-abortion and abortion-rights advocates who will be given their opportunity to speak to lawmakers on the Senate floor.

Indiana Senators have no idea how many people will want to testify on the abortion bill. They have allotted four hours Monday afternoon and three more on Tuesday morning.

The rules of the hearing are up to the committee chair, in this case Sen. Rodric Bray (R), Senate President Pro Tempore. He can set a time limit for each speaker depending on how many people want to testify, but his stated intention is for everyone who signs up to be heard.

Members of the public who wish to testify should sign up prior to the start of the committee.

Signing up to comment publicly can be done online starting Monday, July 25. The link goes live at 12:01 a.m. ET on the days of testimony.