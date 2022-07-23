x
Police plan extra safety measures ahead of special session beginning Monday

State police said between scheduled protests and the vice president's visit, they're adding extra safety measures to make sure everything remains peaceful.

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana police agencies are preparing for a busy week ahead, with lawmakers starting the special session on Monday. 

Already, GOP senators have shared details about three bills for this upcoming session. One of those bills would ban most abortions in the state, except for in cases of rape, incest and the life of the mother. 

It's a plan that Vice President Kamala Harris opposes. She'll travel to Indianapolis on Monday to meet with state leaders and discuss reproductive rights. 

She's expected to lead a reproductive rights roundtable.

Also on Monday, public testimony begins at 1 p.m.

Unlike other states with trigger laws in place, Indiana's plan for how it'll proceed forward with abortion is still up in the air, after the Supreme Court's landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. 

In the weeks that followed, protests have been held across the country, including right here in Indianapolis. 

With that in mind, state police are preparing for a tense week ahead.

Groups on both sides of the debate are planning to protest. Planned Parenthood is organizing a demonstration Monday and Indiana Right To Life is hosting a rally Tuesday. 

State police and other agencies said between the protests and the vice president's visit, they're adding extra safety measures to make sure everything will remain peaceful.

