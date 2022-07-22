x
Vice President Harris to visit Indianapolis Monday

The Vice President is expected to meet with state legislators discuss reproductive rights.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as she and President-elect Joe Biden introduce their nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts at The Queen theater, in Wilmington, Del. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, a history-making event in which the first Black, South Asian and female vice president will take her oath of office from the first Latina justice. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Vice President Harris will travel to Indianapolis Monday to meet with state legislators and leaders to discuss reproductive rights. 

Vice President Harris is expected to lead a reproductive rights roundtable.

RELATED: Hundreds of Indiana businesses sign letter supporting abortion access

RELATED: Lawmakers discuss upcoming special session, future of abortion in Indiana

Indiana Senate Republicans rolled out three bills on Wednesday that would restrict access to abortions, increase access to contraceptives, fund resources for women and children and help Hoosiers weather the storm of surging inflation and rising gas prices. 

The bills will be brought forward during the special session scheduled to begin this upcoming Monday, July 25. 

   

