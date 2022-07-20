Republicans detail abortion ban bill, tax credit plans ahead of Indiana special session

Senate Republicans rolled out three bills Wednesday addressing abortion access, resources for women and children and helping Hoosiers navigate inflation.

INDIANAPOLIS — Republicans detailed plans Wednesday for an abortion ban bill and tax credit plan ahead of a special session set to begin July 25.

Republicans said Senate Bill 1:

Does not affect access to the morning-after pill or any other method of birth control

Does not affect treatment of miscarriages

Does not affect treatment of ectopic pregnancies

Does not affect in-vitro fertilization procedures

Does not prohibit ending a pregnancy when the unborn child would not be able to survive due to a fatal fetal anomaly

Does not criminalize women seeking an abortion

Does not create any new penalties for doctors who perform abortions – the existing penalty that allows a doctor to have his or her license revoked if he or she performs an illegal abortion will remain in place.

"Senate Republicans are today proposing a package that can provide financial relief to all Hoosiers in multiple ways while continuing to pay down our outstanding debt," said Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville. "In addition, we have an opportunity to protect the lives of unborn children following the historic Supreme Court decision last month. As such, we are introducing legislation that will limit abortions in Indiana while still providing necessary exceptions and boosting support for mothers and babies."

Senate Bill 2 would provide $45 million for eligible existing and new programs to address:

Funding to support the health of pregnant mothers

Pregnancy planning, including addressing barriers to long-acting reversible contraception

Needs of low-income families with children under four years old

Increased access to child care

Support for foster and adoptive care

Programs to prevent children from entering the DCS system

Funding for Safe Haven baby boxes and more.

Senate Bill 2 would also include $5 million to help increase the adoption credit from $1,000 to $10,000.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he's pro-life and called the special session "an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life."

On Wednesday, 13News asked Holcomb if he would support an abortion ban that included certain exceptions.

"I’m gonna wait to see the language. This is something I’ve been consistent with the leaders that I want to see where we can build consensus and make progress. And so before I start to get into individual ultimatums or this is in or this is out, we’ve got a few weeks ahead to clarify that," Holcomb said.

Right now, abortion is still legal in Indiana, but there are limits.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, released a statement with some details on what the House version would look like.

"Our proposal includes more than $20 million in tax exemptions and appropriates more than $58 million to boost proven programs, including helping more mothers in crisis, increasing availability and affordability of child care, supporting community-based programs focused on healthy babies and families, and encouraging more people to consider adoption," Huston said. "We look forward to working with our Senate colleagues and the governor in the days and weeks ahead, and I'm confident we'll find a thoughtful way forward that shows compassion for both mothers and babies."

Tax refund

Senators also detailed Senate Bill 3 to help Hoosiers with inflation, but it does not include a tax refund.

They propose:

A six-month reprieve on the 7% sales tax on all residential utility bills

No further increase in gas taxes, it cannot go above 29.5 cents/gallon through June 30, 2023

Suspends the increase to the gas tax and special fuel tax that took effect on July 1, effective through June 30, 2023. This policy will reduce the gas tax by 1 cent per gallon and the special fuel tax by 2 cents per gallon.

Additional surplus money, $400 million worth, will be used to pay down the teachers' pension fund.

Around $215 million would be used to fund capital projects that are outpaced by inflation-related construction costs.

The Senators said the suspension of sales tax on utilities and capping the gas tax is a better way to help Hoosiers than a $225 additional refund check proposed by Holcomb.

"We have had ongoing discussions about what the best way is to provide relief to Hoosiers in this environment of high inflation," said State Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle. "By suspending the 7% sales tax on residential utilities, we can provide relief to nearly every Hoosier, with an estimated statewide savings of $260 million. This concept would benefit more people than the proposed taxpayer refund, and all of the savings would go to Indiana households."

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, rejected Senate Bill 3. He is pushing for the $225 tax refund to Hoosiers.