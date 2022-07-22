Abortion bill debate begins Monday with public testimony

Republican lawmakers have already proposed an abortion ban with few exceptions but say everyone who wants to speak on the issue will be heard.

INDIANAPOLIS — The debate over new abortion legislation begins Monday at the Indiana Statehouse.

The statehouse could be packed Monday with anti-abortion and abortion-rights advocates who will be given their opportunity to speak to lawmakers on the Senate floor.

Both sides are already unhappy with the proposed legislation.

"I hope that our lawmakers recognize that Indiana does not need any more abortion restrictions and that they don't pass Senate Bill 1," said Katie Blair ACLU of Indiana advocacy & public policy director.

"This legislation is not intended to end abortion in the state of Indiana,” said Indiana Right to Life President and CEO Mike Fichter. “It's intended to facilitate abortions in Indiana based upon polling results and in complete disregard to voters who helped establish these Republican super majorities.”

Anyone can sign up online to testify starting Monday, July 25, at 12:01 a.m. through the Indiana General Assembly

"Our process will not be cut short in any way and all of our procedural rules will be followed,” said Rodric Bray (R), Senate President Pro Tempore. “With a difficult issue such as this, we need to ensure first that the debate is civil and substantive, and second that everyone - all sides - have the opportunity to be heard."

Senate Bill 1 will be introduced in a procedural first reading Monday at 11:00 a.m. Public testimony before the Senate Rules and Legislative Procedure committee starts at 1:00 p.m. and is scheduled to last until 5:00 p.m.

The public can also sign up to testify Tuesday, July 26, at 9:00 a.m. before the committee considers amendments and votes on the bill by noon.

The full Senate is expected to adopt the committee report on Wednesday, July 27, at 1:30 p.m. The full senate debate is scheduled Thursday, July 28, at 1:30 p.m. with possible amendments. The final vote in the Senate on the abortion bill is expected Friday, July 29, at 1:30 p.m. Passage in the Senate would then send the legislation to the Indiana house for consideration the following week.

Lawmakers hope to conclude the special session in two weeks.



Lawmakers have no idea how many people will want to testify on the abortion bill. They have allotted four hours Monday afternoon and three more on Tuesday morning. The rules of the hearing are up to the committee chair, in this case Bray. He can set a time limit for each speaker depending on how many people want to testify, but his stated intention is for everyone who signs up to be heard.