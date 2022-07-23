Former Carmel school bus driver accused of child molesting

The school district said David Abshire was placed on administrative leave when they learned of the allegations and hasn't been on school property since April.

CARMEL, Ind. — A former bus driver for Carmel-Clay Schools is facing child molestation charges.

David Abshire is accused of sexually abusing a 4 year old while running a daycare out of his home in Carmel.

Court documents indicate the alleged abuse started last August and continued through March.

In an email sent to parents, Carmel-Clay schools said no students were involved. Abshire was placed on administrative leave immediately after they learned of the investigation.

The district said Abshire hasn't been on school property since April.

He is expected in court next week.