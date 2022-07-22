Kokomo couple gets married after proposal in the Aldi produce department

KOKOMO, Ind. — This sweet update to a Kokomo couple's love story is definitely the best thing we've seen today.
Newlyweds Eric and Rachelle finally tied the knot Friday after an unusual proposal.
You might remember back in 2020, we shared the story with you when Eric proposed to Rachelle inside an Aldi store in Kokomo.
The two actually dated in middle school but broke up.
Then, while in college, they bumped into each other at the store and rekindled their connection.
One year later, Eric he popped the question.
"I've had a lot of people ask me, 'How do you find that, how do you find that person?' I don't really know what the answer is, other than to go grocery shopping," said Eric.
RELATED: Couple gets fairytale ending when man reanimates 'Sleeping Beauty' ending for surprise proposal
Congratulations Eric and Rachelle!
What other people are reading:
- 'She's our little miracle' | Brownsburg teachers celebrate daughter's 100th day in NICU
- Health-threatening vs. life-threatening: Doctors call for clarity in Indiana abortion ban legislation
- Brother of Shay Golden shares what she told him about Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting
- Where to get back-to-school vaccines in central Indiana this weekend