Brother of Shay Golden shares conversation with her moments after Greenwood mall mass shooting

Andrew Golden says his sister, Shay, jumped in to save a woman's life, using what she may have learned while studying to become a nurse.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — As police investigate the mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall, family of one of the survivors is sharing their story.

"God put them there for a reason," said Andrew Golden.

Golden is talking about his sister Shay Golden and her boyfriend Eli Dicken.

Moments after the mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall, he says his sister called him.

"She was crying," Andrew said. "She was screaming, and she said, 'Andrew, I'm at the Greenwood mall. There's an active shooter.' She said, 'I'm OK. Eli took down the shooter.' And when she said that, it was kind of like a sigh of relief. And I told her, 'You need to get somewhere safe. I'm on my way.'"

Andrew says he rushed to the mall and found his sister.

"I gave her a big hug, and I seen she had blood down her leg, and I wanted to make sure it wasn't hers, and it wasn't. She told me the young lady that got shot in the leg, my sister used her jacket as a tourniquet," Andrew said.

He says Shay jumped in to save a woman's life, using what she may have learned while studying to become a nurse. Andrew says she didn't hesitate to step up and help, nor did Dicken.

"I've known Eli since second grade," Andrew said. "Him and my sister been together 5 years. And for him not have any training like that, and for him to go and shoot him (the suspected shooter) eight times out of the 10... it just doesn't feel real to me."

Andrew says he will forever be grateful to his friend.