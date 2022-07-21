‘She’s our little miracle’ | Brownsburg teachers celebrate daughter’s 100th day in NICU

Lindsay and Tyler Staup welcomed their baby girl to the world last March, but Everly came a lot sooner than planned.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — For the Staup family, it’s been months of waiting and praying.

Last March, Brownsburg teachers Lindsay and Tyler Staup welcomed their baby girl to the world. However, Everly came a lot earlier than planned.

“She clearly got too excited and on March 21st we came to Riley and delivered her at almost 29 weeks,” Lindsay said.

Since then, Everly has made the NICU at Riley Hospital for Children home and has undergone about seven surgeries.

“She has not had an easy journey at all,” Lindsay said. “I feel like she has hit every speed bump imaginable in the preemie world.”

But recently, Everly reached a big milestone. The “tough cookie” celebrated 100 days in the NICU as continues to grow stronger and stronger.

It’s a celebration Tyler and Lindsay said they usually do for their elementary students, but instead, brought the tradition to the NICU.

“We thought it would be fun to do shirts and balloons and have a little party because that’s what we do with our students,” Lindsay said.

Everly wore a onesie that read, “Hip Hop Hooray. It’s the 100th Day” along with a yellow tutu and crown.

As much as the family is ready to go home, they are so thankful for all the support.

“Without the love and support from people, we wouldn’t have gotten this far, at least not without a smile on our face,” Lindsay said.

Along the way, Everly has even taught her teacher parents a thing or two including patience and strength.

“Also, flexibility for sure,” Lindsay added.

The couple said it’s their faith and the happy moments that keep them going, hoping their next celebration will be at home.

“We know it’s going to be OK no matter if we are here for 200 days or whatever that number is. It is all going to be OK. She’s our little miracle,” Lindsay said.

You can follow Everly’s journey on Instagram.