Ronald McDonald House celebrates 40 years of giving

INDIANAPOLIS — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana (RMHCCI) has spent 40 years providing a "home away from home" for families with children in Indianapolis hospitals.

"This year, we're going to be focusing on telling our story and the great things that have happened," said Karin Ogden, CEO of RMHCCI.

Ogden said organizers are gearing up for the annual Brunch & Bouquets event Saturday. This is the first in-person event since the pandemic. Tickets are already sold out.

Proceeds help families like Lisa and her son Leighton Akins remain close. Leighton underwent surgery for his second heart transplant at Riley Hospital for Children.

"It's just nice in those stressful situations that you have people taking care of you," Lisa said.

Lisa and her family spent many nights at the Ronald McDonald House.

In 2005, Leighton was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy. Then in 2016, he was diagnosed with coronary artery disease.

"My mom would visit me every day and she'd be able to because of the McDonald House instead of going home," Leighton said.

Their home was three hours away.

"Sometimes you're leaving early in the morning and coming back late at night from the hospital, and you just feel like it's a good, safe place to be," said Lisa Akins.

The Ronald McDonald House can hold up to 51 families and provide private rooms, meals, and more.

"We provide that home away from home for families with critically ill or injured children. We make sure they have all they need so what they can do is focus on the health of their child," Ogden said.

Ogden said there is still a need. Many families are still on a wait list.

"We depend greatly on our hospital social workers to help us prioritize because we always have a wait list. We always have people wanting to stay here," Ogden said. "We need to expand to be able to serve every family that has ill or injured children in Indianapolis that are here."

The Akins family said they're thankful for the Ronald McDonald House. Leighton said he was even more thankful the day he left the hospital.

"I just felt like there was so much hope ahead, which there is, thanks to God," Leighton said.

His mom thanked families who decided to become donors.

"When you get that heart call, you're just elated, and at the same time knowing that another family is going through a devastating experience. So, it's a roller coaster of emotions, but we are so thankful to God for health and a good heart and donors and their families who are willing to do this in their time of sorrow that they're willing to reach out and help others," Lisa said.