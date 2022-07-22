Where to get back-to-school vaccines this weekend

Indiana health leaders have launched a campaign to make it easier for students to get required immunizations called "Start Smart!"

INDIANA, USA — As families check off their back-to-school to-do lists, the Indiana Department of Health is making sure parents remember those required vaccines for students.

Officials say Indiana school children going into kindergarten, sixth grade and 12th grade are required to get age-specific vaccines prior to the start of the school year.

Health leaders have launched a campaign to make it easier for students to get those immunizations. It is called "Start Smart!"

With dozens of immunization clinics across central Indiana, this campaign offers routine vaccinations for babies, children and teens.

There is a digital interactive map that shows when and where each clinic will be held, along with how families can schedule an appointment.

At some locations, walk-up appointments are also accepted.

Marion County is offering 20 clinics this summer, in addition to vaccinations at primary care offices and the Marion County Health Department.

There are two upcoming clinics in Marion County:

July 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Emma Donnan School

July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shalom Health Fair

The CDC recommends different vaccinations for different age groups.

Click here for the full list of recommended vaccinations for babies and children from birth to six years old.