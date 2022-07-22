Lapel woman suspects 'Tik Tok challenge' in burglary that damaged car

The so-called "Kia Challenge" left a Madison County woman with repair bills she said she can't afford.

LAPEL, Ind. — A Madison County woman says she's looking at hundreds of dollars in car repairs after she became the victim of a viral TikTok challenge.

Now she's calling on police to do something about it.

The "Kia Challenge" started with a video where two guys show how to start a car with just a USB charger.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, and Lapel's Alissa Smart said she filed a police report right away.

Smart believes someone was trying use the charger technique on her car when they smashed a window and tore up her steering wheel.

The break-in left hundreds of dollars worth of damage, and she says she doesn't have the money to fix it.

Smart told 13News police haven't followed up with her any information about suspects or potential arrests.