Indiana State Fair unveils discounts, deals for 2022 festivities

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is unveiling deals and discounts for this year's festivities, which begin Friday, July 29.

The fair goes through Aug. 21 but will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Since the fair is closed on Tuesdays this year, the popular $2 Tuesdays are gone. Instead, fairgoers can take advantage of $3 Thursdays presented by the Indiana Secretary of State, with $3 admission, $3 midway rides, and $3 food options at each food stand.

The following discounts are now available at the Indiana State Fair's website:

$10 fair admission tickets. Available through July 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

$8 parking pass. Available through July 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

$25 midway wristbands. Available through July 31 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

$40 family four-pack (includes one parking pass and four admission tickets). Available through July 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Daily gate discounts will be offered on the following dates:

Wednesday, Aug. 3: BMV Discount Day. $7 admission with a printed or digital voucher from in.gov/bmv.

Thursday, Aug. 4: $3 Thursday presented by the Indiana Secretary of State. $3 admission, $3 midway rides and $3 food options at each food stand.

Wednesday, Aug. 10: Free IndyStar Ticket Union Carpters' Day. A free admission ticket will be in the IndyStar on Thursday, Aug. 4, which can only be used Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Thursday, Aug. 11: $3 Thursday presented by the Indiana Secretary of State. $3 admission, $3 midway rides and $3 food options at each food stand.

Wednesday, Aug. 17: AAA Day. AAA cardholders can get free admission at the gate with a valid AAA membership card.

Thursday, Aug. 18: $3 Thursday presented by the Indiana Secretary of State. $3 admission, $3 midway rides and $3 food options at each food stand.

Friday, Aug. 19: Military & First Responders' Day presented by Peterman Brothers. Free admission for first responders, current and former military, and their families with a valid ID at the gate.

In addition to daily discounts, fairgoers can enjoy free amenities each day at this year's fair, such as tractor shuttle rides, activities and entertainment at The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage.

Bicyclists can also save $1 on admission each day. Bicycle parking is available for free with secured bike racks on the Monon Trail, north of 38th Street.

