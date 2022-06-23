Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo to perform on free stage at Indiana State Fair

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are the last headlining act announced for the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage.

INDIANAPOLIS — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are the final addition to the Indiana State Fair's Hoosier Lottery Free Stage concert lineup.

The duo will perform Sunday, Aug. 7.

Benatar performed at the Brown County Music Center on Wednesday, June 22.

Benatar won four consecutive Grammy Awards for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance from 1981-1984.

She has released 11 studio albums, with nine songs reaching the Top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, including "Love Is a Battlefield," "Shadows of the Night," "All Fired Up" and "Fire and Ice." Other songs that have gained notoriety over the years include "Heartbreaker" and "Hit Me with Your Best Shot."

Here's the full list of free stage concerts:

Kansas - Friday, July 29 (opening day)

Jesse McCartney - Saturday, July 30

We The Kingdom - Sunday, July 31

Chaka Khan - Wednesday, Aug. 3

Gone 2 Paradise (Tribute to Jimmy Buffett) - Thursday, Aug. 4

Travis Tritt - Friday, Aug. 5

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band - Saturday, Aug. 6

Trace Adkins - Wednesday, Aug. 10

Too Fighters (Tribute to the Foo Fighters) - Thursday, Aug. 11

KC & The Sunshine Band - Friday, Aug. 12

El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana - Sunday, Aug. 13

Zach Williams - Sunday, Aug. 14

Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills - Wednesday, Aug. 17

Small Town (Tribute to John Mellencamp) - Thursday, Aug. 18

Carly Pearce - Friday, Aug. 19

Vixen & Autograph - Saturday, Aug. 20

Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond - Sunday, Aug. 21

All the concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free with paid fair admission. Seating is first-come, first-served.

A limited number of premium section access tickets will be made available at a later time, the fair said.

The Indiana State Fair runs from July 29 - Aug. 21 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 1202 E. 38th St. It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.