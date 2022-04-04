Pat Benatar performing in Brown County this summer

Tickets for the June 22 show go on sale April 8 at 10 a.m.

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Rock singer-songwriter Pat Benatar is bringing her live show, with husband and guitarist Neil Giraldo, to Brown County this summer.

The "Love is a Battlefield" singer will perform at Brown County Music Center on Wednesday, June 22. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. They will be available online at browncountymusiccenter.com or ticketmaster.com.

Fans can also purchase tickets at the Brown County Music Center box office, which is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.