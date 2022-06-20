RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A GoFundMe page now sits at more than $24,000 after a gas station manager was fired in Rancho Cordova for making an error that priced premium gas at 69 cents per gallon.
That's quite a difference from the average price of gas in California, which is about $6.40. In Sacramento, the cost per gallon for premium gas is about $6.74, according to AAA.
More than 1,000 people have donated to the fundraiser as of Monday, citing various reasons.
"I figured the story was worth a gallon of gas. Good luck to you," wrote Leonardo Hernandez.
John Szczecina was fired from a Shell gas station after he misplaced a decimal point at a gas station, according to ABC7. Hundreds of drivers ended up getting the cheap gas for several hours before the mistake was discovered costing the gas station $16,000, according to ABC7.
"I saw you and chatted with you quite a bit at this gas station. Sorry, you're having to deal with all of this... I hope my contribution helps you out a bit man!" Jason Zedlitz wrote.
Others wrote they heard his story and donated from as far as Hawaii.
"John, I donated because it is such a breath of fresh air in this world where you accepted responsibility for your mistake and accepted the consequences. I [am] very sorry this happened to you and I do hope, in the end, you have a very happy outcome. With love and aloha from Kauai!" wrote Nancy Williams.
Some of the top donations include $1,000, $300 and $200.
