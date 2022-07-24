Greenwood Park Mall employees still in shock one week after shooting

"It's super tragic and insane that something could happen so close," said Natalie Barcenas, who was working in the food court the day of the shooting.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Some people who witnessed the violence last Sunday at Greenwood Park Mall are understandably still trying to process all of it.

Isael Diaz and his daughter Natalie Barcenas gave their condolences to the families of the mass shooting.

They were both in the food court that day working.

"We started hearing shooting everywhere. All my employees ran into the back of the kitchen," said Diaz, who's the manager of Cinco De Mayo Mexican Grill.

The restaurant is located right next to the bathroom where the shooter started his rampage.

Diaz said those moments still haunt him.

"We are still in shock. We are still looking around. We don't feel safe," he said.

He said they're not the only ones.

"There are no customers coming into the mall anymore like how they used to," Diaz said.

Barcenas said the tragedy is still on her mind, too.

"You can never really tell when these things are about to happen. It's super tragic and insane that something could happen so close," she said.

She's grateful for the efforts the mall has made to make everyone feel safer.

"They constantly have security on watch," Barcenas said.

It might take some time for the shock from that day to settle. Diaz said many of his employees are considering counseling to help them deal with the trauma. Barcenas said whether it's one week or one year, they plan to be there for one another.