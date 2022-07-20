Carmel police deputy chief removed from duties following allegations of inappropriate behavior

Joe Bickel is accused of groping an employee's breast, attempting to forcibly kiss a different employee, and kissing the hand and neck of another employee.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Police removed its deputy chief following multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Police Chief Jeff Horner removed Joe Bickel from his position and recommended to the Carmel Police Merit Board that Bickel be dismissed from the department. State of Indiana Police Merit Law requires that Bickel retain his position with the department and his merit rank until a decision is made by the Carmel Police Merit Board.

The allegations against Bickel include the following claims:

Groping a female employee's breast

Attempting to forcibly kiss a different female employee

Kissing the hand and neck of another female employee at a work-related event

Using his position of authority within the department to influence an employee to violate a departmental standard operating procedure for the benefit of a family member.

After learning of the allegations, Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard immediately ordered an external investigation, and Bickel was suspended.

"It is important that our employees, citizens and business owners have complete faith and trust in those who serve our community, especially those who are entrusted with our safety and security,” Brainard said in a news release. "I am disappointed that one of the key leaders in our police department did not uphold the high standards of conduct expected of those in positions of authority. All levels of our law enforcement team should reflect the excellence of our nationally-recognized and accredited Police Department, especially those who were chosen to set the example for all to follow."

The City of Carmel said further information on the allegations will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victims who made the complaints.