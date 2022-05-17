Chuck Lofton inducted into Silver Circle

In addition to the Silver Circle, the 13Sunrise meteorologist has earned countless awards for his work from the NATAS, Society of Professional Journalists and AP.

CLEVELAND — Congratulations, Chuck Lofton!

The Live Doppler 13 meteorologist was officially inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Central Great Lakes chapter’s Gold & Silver Circle committee on Sunday, July 24 in Cleveland.

On May 6, the 13Sunrise team surprised Lofton with the news of his induction on his first day back from a medical leave.

Lofton has worked in local broadcasting for more than 40 years. His career with WTHR began in September 1985 with the very first Sunrise show. In addition to his work in TV, his forecasts have been heard on "Jim, Deb and Kevin" on 95.5 WFMS-FM in Indianapolis since 2000.

13News photographer and editor Steve Rhodes put together a montage of Lofton's career achievements at WTHR, as well as kind remarks from his colleagues over the years.

Silver Circle inductees have dedicated at least 25 years of distinguished service, but they're recognized for more than just the length of their careers. They set high standards for their work within the industry, in addition to giving back to their communities.

The committee considers the following criteria:

Service to the television or media-related industries

Service to the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

Service to the community involving television or allied media

Service to people working in or training for careers in television or allied media

Lofton has earned countless awards for his work from the NATAS, Society of Professional Journalists and the Associated Press. In 2007, the National Weather Service named him the National Broadcaster of the Year.