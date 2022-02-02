Winter storm blog: Pending weather forces hundreds of school closures in central Indiana

Some areas of the state could exceed 15 inches of snow by Friday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is expected to get significant snow and potentially dangerous amounts of ice over the next couple days. The winter storm is expected to be highly disruptive, causing school and business closures, power outages, and traffic issues.

Temperatures have already begun dropping in northwest Indiana, and snow has started to fall. In the Indy metro area, look for temperatures in the 30s and freezing rain and rain between 3 to 5 pm. After that, metro Indy starts to see snow.

Indianapolis expected to get 8-12 inches of snow by Friday morning.

10:15 a.m. - Click here to see live cameras from INDOT snow plows as they work to clear roads around the state.

10:05 a.m. - Duke Energy is reporting more than 400 power outages in Noblesville near State Road 37 and Greenfield Avenue. To see the full outage map, click here.

9:40 a.m. - Nearly 200 school systems announced closures for Tuesday. Many districts opt for e-learning days instead of full cancellations.

Additionally, Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier announced city offices will close at 2 p.m. today. They will remain closed through Thursday. Emergency & Public Safety personnel are reporting for work as scheduled.

Lafayette is already seeing snow as temperatures drop.

The first snowfall of this winter storm has reached Lafayette. Rain turned into a wintry mix within the last half hour and now we have solid snowflakes.

9 a.m. - Chuck Lofton updated snow total predictions. Now, he is forecasting the Indianapolis metro to get 6-9 inches, while northern Indy and north suburbs are looking at 9-12 inches.

We have adjusted snow amounts a bit. North Indy to Tipton 9-12" by tomorrow late. In much of Metro Indy, sleet and snow and 6-9 inches of snow. Heavy snow still forecast for Lafayette to Muncie north. We are LIVE on #WTHR at 8:27 and 8:57am.

#13weather #inwx @WTHRcom #13sunrise pic.twitter.com/nkdJKMEhwq — Chuck Lofton (@ChuckWTHR) February 2, 2022

7 a.m. - A Winter Storm Warning officially went into effect for central Indiana. It will remain in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.

Updates from Tuesday, Feb. 1:

Lafayette's mayor declared a snow emergency for the city beginning Tuesday at noon. The city is projected to get up to 15 inches of snow. During a snow emergency, residents are required to move their cars from marked snow emergency routes within 12 hours of a snow emergency declaration. Vehicles that are not moved are at risk of being towed.

In Indianapolis, DPW will have 200 workers prepared to help with clearing city streets. Outside contractors will be on standby to clear secondary streets, but will likely not be called in until the snow and drifting has stopped, which will likely be Friday. The city estimates it has 11,000 tons of salt on hand and that nearly all salt barns are at capacity. DPW asks drivers to not cut off snowplows, and to slow down and give them room to work.

Beech Grove announced closures to some facilities:

Elton H. Geshwiler Senior Center closed at 4 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen at 9 a.m. Feb. 7.

Hornet Park Community Center closes at 8 a.m. Wednesday and reopens at 4 p.m. Friday.

City Hall closes Thursday at 8 a.m. and reopens Friday at 8 a.m.

Beech Grove trash pickup is on a regular schedule Wednesday.

Fire departments south of Indianapolis are asking for the public's help as they prep for the weather. Bargersville Fire is recruiting a team of volunteers right now who have snowmobiles and ATVs that can snake through a snowstorm and get access to people in need during a medical emergency. Vernon Township Fire in Hancock County is assembling a team of volunteers, too.

Multiple COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics announced changes in hours due to the weather. The vaccination site at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds in Noblesville will be closed all day Wednesday through Friday with operations resuming Monday. The testing site at the Hamilton County Health Department will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed through the weekend, with operations resuming Monday.

The Fishers Health Department's testing and mass vaccination site will be open during its normal hours on Wednesday and they will be closed Thursday. The health department has not yet made a decision on whether it will close the site on Friday, too.

The Boone County Health Department posted on Facebook saying the county is closing both its testing and vaccine clinics on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Madison County Health Department said all testing and vaccination is canceled for this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at MCHD.

The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that all state-run mobile clinics will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday.