Indiana coronavirus updates: Moderna gets full US approval for its COVID-19 vaccine

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna gets full US approval for its COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna says U.S. health regulators have given full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine after reviewing additional data on its safety and effectiveness.

The decision Monday by the Food and Drug Administration comes after many tens of millions of Americans have already received the shot under its original emergency authorization.

Full approval means the FDA has completed the same rigorous, time-consuming review for Moderna’s shot as dozens of other long-established vaccines.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine received full approval last summer.

Public health advocates initially hoped the distinction would boost public confidence in the shots, but there was no discernable bump in vaccinations after the Pfizer decision.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 74.94 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 886,600 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 378.39 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.67 million deaths and more than 9.98 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19, but is "feeling fine" and will continue working remotely.

The announcement came in a tweet in which he urged everyone to "please get vaccinated and get boosted."

Trudeau said on Thursday that he was going into isolation for five days after finding out the previous evening he had been in contact with someone who tested positive. He told The Canadian Press on Friday that person was one of his three children.

Trudeau previously isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.

Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes

Omicron's race across the globe has amped up concerns about long COVID, which some estimates suggest affects a third of COVID-19 survivors. Long COVID symptoms can include pain, fatigue and brain fog weeks or months after the initial infection.

As coronavirus infections soar worldwide, scientists are racing to pinpoint the cause of the baffling condition and find new treatments before a potential explosion of cases.

Could it be an autoimmune disorder? Could microclots in the bloodstream be causing some of the symptoms? And can vaccination reduce the chances of developing long COVID?

Beijing seals off more residential areas, reports 12 cases

Beijing officials have sealed off several residential communities in the city’s northern district after two cases of COVID-19 were found. Residents in Chaoyang district were sealed off on Saturday, and will not be allowed to leave their compound.

Beijing is on high alert as it prepares to host the Olympic Games opening on Friday. The city is also setting up 19 points in the area to test residents every day until Friday.

A disease response official said at a briefing that a total of 12 cases were reported in the capital in the last 24 hours but they include people who were already under some kind of pandemic control measures. The city conducted multiple rounds of testing for millions of residents this past week.

Marion County Public Health Department shares vaccination, testing sites

The Marion County Public Health Department announced a list of its current COVID-19 vaccination and testing locations as it continues to offer the services for free to anyone interested.

MCPHD is operating one COVID-19 testing site — a drive-thru clinic at 3838 N. Rural St., just north of 38th Street on Indianapolis' northeast side. Current hours for that site are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The clinic offers only PCR testing.

Anyone seeking a test at the location is encouraged to register and make an appointment online at MaronHealth.org/indycovid. Appointments are not required but will cut down the wait time significantly, the department said.

MCPHD is offering the COVID-19 vaccine at its district health offices, ACTION Health Center and three other locations in Marion County.

Below is the list of MCPHD's vaccine clinic locations and times through February: