Indy grocery stores, gas stations busy ahead of impending storm

Many took advantage of a clear, dry Tuesday to buy the essentials before the snow and ice arrive.

INDIANAPOLIS — The forecast calls for shopping before this week's winter storm.

"It's a little scary. I know my mom texted me, just making sure to stock up and get gas. So that's what we're doing right now," said Giselle Valentin & Rachel, roommates at the University of Indianapolis, shopping at a Kroger near campus.

"It usually doesn't look like this on a Tuesday at 12:30," said store manager

Aaron Bronson. "It's been steady since about 8 o'clock this morning. Lots of people in here getting all their staples, milk, a bread, ground beef, all the regular items."

We looked for a shopping cart, but found none. They're all in use by customers. It's an indication of just how busy this Kroger was on a Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Jane Wilson didn't buy much, but she did get a snow shovel. She is hoping to be able to clear her driveway and still get to work in a couple days.

"Actually, one my medical assistants called me and said, 'You need to get right over there.' They actually had them. I checked two places on the way to work this morning, didn't have them," she said.

There was a steady stream of customers at the store's gas pumps. A full tank could keep you safe and warm if you find your car stuck in the storm.

Customer Edward Stark said it's been busy all over.

"Yes sir, everybody's buying stuff, trying to get everything situated. I'm ready," he said.

Shelly Scott is ready, too. She bought groceries and filled up her gas tank, getting all her errands finished Tuesday, before the storm.

"I want to make sure that we are prepared to stay home for three or four days," Scott said.