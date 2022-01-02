Keep these tips in mind for safely shoveling snow

As you prepare for this week's storms, keep in mind that shoveling snow can pose a health risk.

INDIANAPOLIS — As the snow starts to pile up in Indiana this week, many will grab a shovel and get to work.

More than 11,000 people are injured shoveling snow every year.

Shoveling snow can also be a trigger for heart attacks. Here's some tips to help you avoid being one of them: