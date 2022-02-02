x
See photos from central Indiana's winter storm

See pictures from viewers and the 13News crews during the winter storm in early February 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — After balmy temperatures Tuesday afternoon, central Indiana saw a huge temperature swing Thursday, ushering in one of the biggest winter storms since January 2014.

Snow started falling in northwest Indiana Thursday morning, while much of central Indiana endured rain, freezing rain and sleet before the snow. The Indy metro area may get a burst of snow Wednesday evening, but the brunt of this storm everywhere is happening Thursday.

Check out the gallery below to see pictures from 13News crews and viewers across central Indiana. There are multiple ways to share photos with us from your area:

  • Message us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
  • Text them to 317-655-5740.
  • Submit them through the Live Doppler 13 Weather app and WTHR news app.

Central Indiana winter storm

Hayley Owen
At least one person is enjoying the snow in Lafayette!

Lafayette feels brunt of winter storm