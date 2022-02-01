Lafayette mayor declares snow emergency ahead of incoming winter storm

During a snow emergency, residents are required to move their cars from marked snow emergency routes within 12 hours of a snow emergency declaration.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A snow emergency is in effect for the city of Lafayette ahead of an incoming winter storm that's projected to bring as much as 15 inches of snow into parts of central Indiana over the next few days.

Mayor Tony Roswarski declared the snow emergency for the city starting Tuesday at noon. As of Tuesday afternoon, Lafayette was prejected to get 12-15 inches of snow, as well as Kokomo, Marion, Peru, and Crawfordsville between Wednesday and Friday. Indianapolis, Muncie, Noblesville, Greencastle and New Castle are expected to get 8-12 inches of snow.

During a snow emergency, residents are required to move their cars from marked snow emergency routes within 12 hours of a snow emergency declaration. Vehicles that are not moved are at risk of being towed.

Lafayette is divided into 12 snow routes that have snow plow trucks assigned to them. Emergency snow routes will be plowed first, followed by trash collectors and CityBus routes and then residential routes.

On its website, the city reminds residents that it typically takes between 10 and 12 hours after the snow stops falling to plow and salt the first two priority routes before making their way to residential streets, which generally take 48 hours to plow, assuming crews can stay at it and don't have to move back to priority streets.

A list of snow emergency routes can be found online.