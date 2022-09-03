Report: Colts trading Carson Wentz to Washington

ESPN reports the Colts will get a package of picks, including two third-round picks.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter broke the news Wednesday, saying Washington will pay the full $28 million due to Wentz this year. In return, the Colts will receive 2022 and 2023 third-round picks, plus a 2022 second-round pick. The 2023 pick can become a second-round pick if Wentz plays 70% of snaps next season.

In addition to Wentz, the Commanders will get the Colts' 2022 second-round pick.

Wentz came to the Colts in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last year. The Colts also gave up this year's first-round draft pick in that trade.

Wentz's year with the Colts was full of ups and downs. There were high hopes as he was reuniting with head coach Frank Reich, who was previously his coach in Philadelphia.

Colts are trading QB Carson Wentz to Washington for a package of packs that is thought to include two third-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/KYb7rj5ozw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

But two days into training camp, Wentz injured his foot and needed surgery. He recovered quickly and was able to start Week 1 of the season. The Colts lost that season opener, and in the next week — another loss against the Los Angeles Rams — Wentz sprained both ankles.

As injuries plagued the starting quarterback, the Colts started out the season 1-4. But things began to turn around when the team went 6-2 on a stretch before the bye week. In that stretch, fans saw many versions of Wentz and the Colts: shining under Thursday night primetime lights, pulling off a win without Wentz throwing a single touchdown, and costly late-game turnovers.

The team rallied to control their playoff destiny, but ultimately couldn't close. A short time on the COVID list left him away from the team ahead of the Week 16 game against the Raiders. Though protocol changes meant he could suit up for the game, the Colts lost in the end.

Then, there was the end: the embarrassing loss to Jacksonville — one of the worst defeats in franchise history. That's when the rumbles started and the confidence in Wentz waned. General Manager Chris Ballard made it clear: Wentz's future in Indy was anything but guaranteed. Now, it's come to an end.

The Colts will spend yet another off-season figuring out the quarterback position. Whoever gets the job will be the fifth starter in as many years.