Colts superfan Giovanni says football contributes to positive outlook

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — While the Colts are still trying to determine their plans for Carson Wentz, we know one young man who hopes Carson keeps playing.

Dave Calabro sat down with superfan Giovanni to get his take on No. 2’s future with Indianapolis.

(Note: The attached video is a previous 13News interview with Giovanni.)

By now, you’ve heard of Giovanni, the podcaster with a big smile.

He’s Wentz’s top fan, and his family recently moved from Philadelphia to Noblesville.

Giovanni gave Dave a tour of his new bedroom.

“This is where I sleep and do my podcast,” said Giovanni.

He’s an internet star with more than 50,000 followers on Twitter alone.

NFL stars have embraced Giovanni’s popular podcast.

“Michael Pittman, Darius Leonard, Kenny Moore, Chris Long, Zach Ertz, the list just keeps going on and on,” he said.

Dave asked Giovanni what he liked most about his new bedroom.

“This entire wall back here,” he said, showing Dave a tribute to Wentz in photos and plaques.

Giovanni says he loves Wentz because they share a common bond - dealing with adversity. The 16-year-old lives with a form of muscular dystrophy.

“I’ve had 21 surgeries in my entire life,” Giovanni said. “I have to use a walker and I just try to keep a positive outlook through all of it, and football has definitely helped me.”

Football is his passion and Giovanni hopes to see Wentz in a Colts uniform at training camp later this year. He thinks Wentz deserves another chance.

“Yeah, because he did have COVID, which I think affected him, but I think once he comes back and gets us to the playoffs, I think it’s going to change everyone’s mind," he said.

While Giovanni waits for the Colts to make a decision, he is learning all about his new Indiana home.

“There’s a lot more farms,” he said. “But I love it. It’s got a small-town vibe to it and everyone is just so nice here."

And of course, Calabro helped decorate Giovanni’s room with more local flavor. He got a checkered flag and a bottle of milk. Then the big item came out – a cool Colts keepsake.

“So, I’ve got this friend by the name of Peyton Manning, you ever heard of him?" Dave asked. “When they went to the Super Bowl, this is a limited-edition football they put out with all of his records, and I want you to have that.”

“Wow, thank you,” Giovanni said.

Giovanni dreams that one day, he’ll be on ESPN, sharing his football knowledge and that upbeat attitude. He says life is about being positive.

“I don’t know, I’ve always just smiled through everything.”