Wentz superfan Giovanni Hamilton moving to Indianapolis

The teenage sports fan and Philadelphia native has been a fan of the Colts quarterback since Wentz came into the NFL.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The video above is an interview from February 2021 when Dave Calabro talked with Giovanni Hamilton.

Giovanni Hamilton, the teenage podcaster known for being the Philadelphia Eagles’ biggest fan, is moving to Indianapolis.

The 14-year-old has been Carson Wentz’s No. 1 fan since the Eagles drafted him back in 2016. He kept his allegiance to the QB when the Colts picked him up in February.

"I first became a fan when he started playing. I loved him ever since he came to the Eagles. He's really the player who got me into football," Hamilton told Dave Calabro after the trade happened.

Hamilton met Wentz at an Eagles practice in 2019 — what he called the best day of his life.

"I just had a connection with him because of his injury in his knee and the way he's overcome it. Because, my life, I've had 17 surgeries, it hasn't been the easiest. But seeing a football player — a tough person — go through all this, it really helps me through stuff to see that he overcame it so I can, too," he said.

Hamilton got to spend some time with Wentz again in October when the Colts played the Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium, and Wentz hosted his family for the weekend. Wentz stopped for a pre-game hug with the young fan as he took the field.

Soon, Hamilton will have a lot more chances to be by Wentz’s side, as his family is moving from Philadelphia to Indianapolis.

Hey guys really good news my dad got an awesome new job in Indy and we are moving I am excited to see my friends there and do all my healthcare stuff in 1 spot and be closer to the hospital pic.twitter.com/coyfHLebK3 — Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@GioThePodcaster) December 17, 2021

“Hey guys really good news my dad got an awesome new job in Indy and we are moving,” Hamilton tweeted Friday. I am excited to see my friends there and do all my healthcare stuff in 1 spot and be closer to the hospital.”