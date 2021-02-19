13News Exclusive: Eagles' QB Carson Wentz arrives in Indianapolis after trade deal

13News got video of Wentz after getting off a plane at Signature Aviation.

INDIANAPOLIS — Eagles' quarterback Carson Wentz arrived in Indianapolis Friday morning, just a day after reports came out of a trade to Indianapolis. 13News got video of Wentz after getting off a plane at Signature Aviation.

13News confirmed the deal will become official March 17, and that's why the Colts have had to be quiet about it so far. The Colts will give up a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-round pick.

Wentz, who was on the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl-winning team in 2018, will reunite with Frank Reich, who was the Eagles' offensive coordinator at the time.

Wentz was the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. In his second season, he led the Eagles to an 11-2 record before his season ended abruptly with a torn ACL. The team continued his hot start and finished the season with a Super Bowl win behind starting quarterback Nick Foles.

After battling through injuries for much of his career, Wentz was the Eagles' starting QB for the first 12 games of the 2020 season before getting pulled for Jalen Hurts. In the 12 games he started, Wentz led the team to a 3-8-1 record and threw for 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.