Colts-Jaguars Game Blog: Colts looking to even record against Jags

The Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday as they look to hit the .500 mark with their fifth win to offset five losses. Follow all the action in our Game Blog.

The Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC South game that kicks off at 1 p.m. in a closed Lucas Oil Stadium.

The visitors from Florida bring a new cast to their divisional rivalry with Urban Meyer as head coach and top draft pick Trevor Lawrence at quarterback.

1:02 p.m. - Jacksonville won the toss and elected to defer, so the Colts will get the ball first. Isaiah Rodgers returned the kickoff to the 32-yard line. On the first offensive play of the game, the Colts get into Jacksonville territory with a 34-yard rush of Jonathan Taylor.

11:30 a.m. - The Colts announced their inactive players for today's game. DeForest Buckner is active after a back injury kept him out of practice Friday.

Jacksonville's 2-6 record is not imposing, but the Jaguars present the Colts with worthy challenges on both sides of the ball. Josh Allen is quickly becoming a menacing pass rusher. And the Jaguars offense is finding balance with the rookie Lawrence settling into his new job.

Jacksonville snapped a 20-game losing streak and has two wins in its last three games. On Sunday, the Jaguars can take another step at Indianapolis by ending an 11-game skid on the road.

Happy Football Sunday! The Colts about to play the 2-6 Jaguars …the enemy just arrived. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/WAl3YJoiy0 — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) November 14, 2021

The Colts have won three of their last four and a victory would get Indianapolis to .500 for the first time this season.

In preparation for Lawrence and Jacksonville's passing attack, the Colts made two roster moves Saturday, elevating safety Jahleel Addae from the practice squad and activating cornerback T.J. Carrie from Injured Reserve.