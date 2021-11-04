GAME BLOG: Colts score on opening drive, take 7-0 lead over Jets

Nyheim Hines broke loose for a 34-yard touchdown run to give Indianapolis an early lead over the New York Jets.

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis will be in the national football spotlight for the first time in four years as the Colts host the New York Jets.

Follow along with the game action below

Live blog

8:46 p.m. - The Jets answered the Colts score with a drive of their own.

After converting a long third down early in the drive, Mike White drove New York 75 yards in eight plays, tying the score on a 19-yard pass to Elijah Moore, who had caught a 26-yard pass the play before.

The touchdown made it a 7-7 game with 3:32 left in the first quarter.

8:31 p.m. - The Colts started their first drive of the game from their own 12-yard-line, opening up with a nine-yard run from Jonathan Taylor, then picked up a first down on an offside penalty on the Jets.

After picking up a third-and-6 on a pass to Michael Pittman, Carson Wentz led the Colts to the New York 34-yard-line where Nyheim Hines broke free on first down for a 34-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 Indianapolis lead.

Wentz was 4-of-5 passing for 36 yards in the eight-play, 88-yard scoring drive.

8:23 p.m. - The Jets won the opening coin toss and elected to receive. New York started the opening drive of the game at their own 10-yard line after a penalty.

Quarterback Mike White completed his first three passes for 23 yards, but then was nearly intercepted by Zaire Franklin and threw incomplete as he was hit by Kwity Paye to force a punt.

Hilton, Mack inactive

The Colts will be without wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and running back Marlon Mack, who were included on the team's inactive list for Thursday's game. Also inactive are defensive end Ben Banogu, tackle Julien Davenport, guard/tackle Will Fries and cornerback Bopete Keyes.

The Jets' inactive list includes Indiana University alum Tevin Coleman, along with wide receiver Corey Davis, quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco, defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall, safety Jarrod Wilson and offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Game preview

The Colts have consistently been snubbed by the NFL when it comes to getting primetime games at Lucas Oil Stadium. Only seven current players on the Indianapolis roster were with the Colts when they hosted Denver on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

The Colts will be wearing their all-blue "Color Rush" uniforms as they look to put last week's overtime loss to AFC South rival Tennessee behind them and focus on getting back on track against the 2-5 Jets.

