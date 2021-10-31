Colts-Titans Game Blog: Colts inside Tennessee territory on 1st possession

INDIANAPOLIS — The Lucas Oil Stadium roof is open for Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) and Tennessee Titans (5-2) that could help determine the AFC South winner.
Below is a recap of the Colts vs. Titans game:
1:08 p.m. — Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons goes down.
1:06 p.m. — Colts go for it on 4th & 2. Quarterback Carson Wentz's pass is complete to running back Nyheim Hines for a first down.
1 p.m. — Colts quarterback Carson Wentz passes to running back Jonathan Taylor, who makes it inside Titans territory at the 40-yard line.
12:45 p.m. — The 13Sports team is at Lucas Oil Stadium on Halloween!
11:45 a.m. — The Colts listed their inactive players for today's game. T.Y. Hilton and Braden Smith are expected to play.
Titans senior defensive assistant coach Jim Schwartz will miss Sunday's game because of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. The Titans announced Saturday night that Schwartz would not be with them for the second game between the AFC South rivals. Coach Mike Vrabel hired the former Philadelphia defensive coordinator and Detroit head coach in April.
The Titans currently rank 10th in the NFL with 17 sacks, two off their total for 2020 when they were 30th in that category.