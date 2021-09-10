QB Carson Wentz to start for the Colts on Sunday against the Seahawks

The starting quarterback, who the Colts picked up in a trade deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in March, had foot surgery on Aug. 2.

INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Wentz will be the starting quarterback on Sunday against the Seahawks.

The starting quarterback, who the Colts picked up in a trade deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in March, had foot surgery on Aug. 2. The Colts said at the time that it was a lingering foot injury Wentz has had since high school.

Wentz's recovery time was estimated at five to 12 weeks. He's obviously tracked on the shorter side of that, making his return for the first regular-season game. The Colts activated Wentz Sept. 2 and he began practicing with the team again. Wentz has had full practices this week.

Coach Frank Reich did rule out CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), T. Eric Fisher (Achilles) and Kemoko Turay (groin).

