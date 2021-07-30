Carson Wentz out of Colts training camp Friday due to foot injury

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is out of training camp Friday due to a foot injury. 13Sports Director Dave Calbro reported Wentz is just being cautious as his foot is "bothering him."
The team reported to camp Wednesday, with the first day on the field Thursday.
With Wentz out, Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger and Jalen Morton got the opportunity to get more reps in.
The Colts are back at the Grand Park Sports Complex for camp this year, and fans are invited to attend with COVID-19 protocols in place. To see the full training camp schedule, click here
Preseason games for the Colts will kick off Aug. 15 against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium. The team will then travel to Minnesota to play the Vikings Aug. 21, and Detroit to play the Lions Aug. 27.
